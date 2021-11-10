Forza Horizon 5: How to Change Voice

Forza Horizon 5 is here, bringing to the fans of the already established franchise what looks to be the next step for racing titles. In the game, players are given the option to thoughtfully customize their characters by allowing them to choose among a wide selection of faces, shoes, clothes, prosthetics, hairstyles, and more. But can you change your character’s voice? With that said, we will now tell you how to change your voice on Forza Horizon 5.

How to Change Your Voice in Forza Horizon 5

Currently, on Forza Horizon 5, players can only choose between 2 voice options, a standard masculine one and a standard feminine one. You can change your character’s voice, as well as many other settings by first visiting your house. Once there you need to open the My Festival tab and click on Customize Character. Once the character menu opens you just need to go to Voice and select your desired one. To recap, here’s how to change your voice on Forza Horizon 5:

Visit your in-game house

Go to the My Festival tab

Click on the Customize Character option, located right by the Your Name one

Go to Voice

Select your desired voice option

It’s still unknown if the game will be receiving more in-depth voice options since the lack of it really contrasts with the other customizable features presented in the game. Now that you know how to change your voice in the game, don’t forget to check out our guides on how to buy and sell cars, as well as how to make money fast, so that you can, you know, buy the cars.

Forza Horizon 5 is already available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is also already available as part of the Xbox Game Pass library. You can check out our review for the game here.