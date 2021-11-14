Forza Horizon 5: How to Fix Disconnecting Issues and Connection Errors

Forza Horizon 5 has launched to the masses and eager players have been starting up their engines and beginning the grandeur journey of yet another Forza installment. As with any launch, the game has seen a few glitches and defects so far and this guide will be covering details about Forza Horizon 5 disconnecting and having some connection issues for players. Stick around to find out a few methods of potentially fixing the issue for the game and revving into action once again.

Forza Horizon 5 Connection Issues Explained

There have been a number of connection issues reported but the biggest error that has been appearing by far is a message saying “you have been disconnected”. This error message indicates that the player is disconnected from the server and thus new issues with the online multiplayer will arise due to a lack of connection.

Other players have simply found themselves not being able to connect to the servers in the first place, limiting their time with the fastest cars in the game at the start to enjoy experiencing.

How to Fix Forza Horizon 5 Connection Issues

There have been numerous methods deployed in order to fix the issues that have been appearing. The following list is advice on remedying the connection issues, these are as follows:

Close and restart Forza Horizon 5 to ensure that there is simply not a quick way to fix it

Check for any available updates and if there is download them as online play will be restricted without updating in the first place

Restart the system you are playing on

Ensure that the NAT type is set to open which may allow you to gain connection again

Make sure there aren’t any VPN apps open on your PC

Try a wired ethernet connection while playing Forza Horizon 5

Restart your router

Contact Forza Support who will be able to help you further if previous steps do not work

Those are all of the main recommendations for fixing the issues at the time of writing, hopefully, one of the steps will work for you and have you connected to the servers again in no time.

Forza Horizon 5 is avaliable now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.