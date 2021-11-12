Playground Games revealed that the DeLorean DMC-12, the car made famous by the Back to the Future franchise and one of the biggest symbols of pop culture is now available for all Forza Horizon 5 players as part of its current Summer Festival Playlist. With that said and to make sure that you are able to get the iconic car as fast as possible, here’s how to unlock the DeLorean DMC-12 on Forza Horizon 5.

How to Get the DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5

If you wish to get the DeLorean DMC-12 on Forza Horizon 5, players will need to complete enough Summer Festival challenges so that you can purchase the car on the event page in exchange for 26 Festival Playlist points. New Festival challenges are added daily. Players can take part in weekly challenges to earn a bigger amount of points so that they can unlock the iconic car as fast as possible.

It’s good to point out that, even if the car is an icon, the DeLorean DMC-12 is not capable of actually going up against some of the game’s super-machines, since this version of it does not feature Doctor Brown’s enhancements. With that said, unless you are a collector or a big fan of the franchise, we recommend that you focus on unlocking other rewards first. Don’t forget to take a look at our guides on how to buy and sell cars, as well as how to make money fast, so that you can start racing to get the car right away. The game’s current Summer Festival Playlist will feature 4 different sets of rewards, divided by seasons, with each season only being available for 1 week.

Forza Horizon 5 is already available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is also already available as part of the Xbox Game Pass library. You can check out our review for the game here.