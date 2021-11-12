Forza Horizon 5: How to Get the DeLorean

Learn how to unlock the DeLorean DMC-12 in Forza Horizon 5

November 12th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Forza-Horizon-5-DeLorean

Playground Games revealed that the DeLorean DMC-12, the car made famous by the Back to the Future franchise and one of the biggest symbols of pop culture is now available for all Forza Horizon 5 players as part of its current Summer Festival Playlist. With that said and to make sure that you are able to get the iconic car as fast as possible, here’s how to unlock the DeLorean DMC-12 on Forza Horizon 5.

How to Get the DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5

If you wish to get the DeLorean DMC-12 on Forza Horizon 5, players will need to complete enough Summer Festival challenges so that you can purchase the car on the event page in exchange for 26 Festival Playlist points. New Festival challenges are added daily. Players can take part in weekly challenges to earn a bigger amount of points so that they can unlock the iconic car as fast as possible.

It’s good to point out that, even if the car is an icon, the DeLorean DMC-12 is not capable of actually going up against some of the game’s super-machines, since this version of it does not feature Doctor Brown’s enhancements. With that said, unless you are a collector or a big fan of the franchise, we recommend that you focus on unlocking other rewards first. Don’t forget to take a look at our guides on how to buy and sell cars, as well as how to make money fast, so that you can start racing to get the car right away. The game’s current Summer Festival Playlist will feature 4 different sets of rewards, divided by seasons, with each season only being available for 1 week.

Forza Horizon 5 is already available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S,  and PC. The game is also already available as part of the Xbox Game Pass library. You can check out our review for the game here.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Forza Horizon 5 Drone Mode Forza Horizon 5 PC Crashing Fix: How to Solve Crashes and Freezes
Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most gorgeous and fun games out right now, but recently the best racing...
Attack of the Fanboy
Forza Horizon 5 Goliath Race Forza Horizon 5: How to Unlock the Goliath Race
Strap in for the ride of your life.
Attack of the Fanboy
Forza Horizon 5 Drone Mode Best Forza Horizon 5 PC Settings: Boost FPS and Performance
How to get the most out of your PC in Forza Horizon 5.
Attack of the Fanboy
Forza Horizon 5 Drone Mode Forza Horizon 5 Drone Mode Explained: Controls, How to Use and More
Here's all you need to know about Drone Mode in Forza Horizon 5.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy