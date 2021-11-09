Forza Horizon 5: How to Get the XP Board on the Plane Wing

There’s an XP board on a plane wing in Forza Horizon 5, and many players are wondering how to get it. The Horizon Festival moves to Mexico this year, and players will spend the first few hours of Forza Horizon 5 setting everything up. There’s a grounded plane near the festival hub that serves a purpose later on in the game, but when players spot it at the beginning of the game, the XP board sitting on its wing will draw their attention. Getting a car onto the wing is tricky, but it can be done. Here’s how to get the plane wing XP board in Forza Horizon 5.

How to Get the Plane Wing XP Board in Forza Horizon 5

There are two ways the get the XP board on the plane in Forza Horizon 5. The easy way is to play through the game until you unlock PR Stunts by completing the Jungle Expedition. After completing the expedition, a ramp will appear next to the plane. You can then use this ramp to jump onto the plane without any problems.

You can get it before unlocking PR Stunts, though, but it takes a bit more work. You’ll need a really fast car and a lot of patience. It’s not recommended to do it this way since you’re only getting 5,000 XP for your efforts, but if you’re stubborn, it’ll work.

If you drive really far up the road to the northeast of the Horizon Festival, you’ll be able to gain enough speed to reach the plane’s wing. Just drive far enough out to gain some speed (you’ll want to be going nearly 200 MPH) and then use the dirt hill next to the plane as a ramp. It’ll take a few tries, but it’s doable. You can see the exact route in the video above.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Check out our review of the game here.