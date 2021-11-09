Forza Horizon 5: How to Reach Hall of Fame

As they say, fame only comes with a good game, it is time to get psyched about this exciting new feature that Forza Horizon 4 players were deprived of, being a part of Forza Horizon 5’s Hall of Fame. The means to reach the Hall of Fame are pretty straightforward but you must allow yourself time to explore the game completely before getting in. One can’t expect to get in right away.

This racing series will make you “werk” for the “accolades” and once you achieve a certain number, you will unlock the invitation to get into the Hall of Fame. On the other hand, you can earn accolades by doing literally anything on the game: race cars, perform PR stunts, trek and explore the Mexican map, so getting that golden ticket to the Hall of Fame is not to be fretted about. Here is a consolidated guide to what you can do to reach the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5.

How to reach the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5

The Forza Horizon 5 racing series consists of 6 festivals: Festival Mexico, Apex, Wilds, Baja, Rush and Street Scene. Each of these gets unlocked after you have achieved a certain number of accolades. The process is the same for unlocking the Hall of Fame too. However, to reach the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5, you need to have earned 2,00,000 accolades and keeping this specific number in mind is important as none of the 6 festivals have a fixed number of accolade points.

As you make your way through the game exploring the festivals and finishing the adventures listed in each outpost, you are most likely to have reached 2,00,000 accolades. Now that is something to look forward to! The Forza Horizon 5 festivals are live and are waiting for you to get your adventurous feet on the extreme landscape of fictional Mexico. There is so much to do here so waste no more time. You can even play with your friends or compete against global players in races to move up the leaderboards. Or get on a voyage to race in Tulem, tackle big cats, fight fierce monsters, speed across the country to the west, do stunts like a movie star and be the ultimate street dude, all of this to finally belong in the Hall of Fame!

Forza Horizon 5 will release November 9 on Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.