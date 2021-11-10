Forza Horizon 5: How to reach XP Board Under Highway Bridge

How to smash the XP Board Under Highway Bridge in Forza Horizon 5?

November 10th, 2021 by Shubhendu Vatsa

When you have reached the 5000 XP Board Under Highway Bridge, you know it is time to start running things over and causing the ultimate destruction as there are rewards for that in Forza Horizon 5. Smashing boards with your car is going to take you much ahead in the game and there are 250 of them to smash. There are 250 bonus boards in this racing series, some being XP boards and the rest being fast travel boards. While there is a scope of earning from 1000 to 5000 experience points by smashing the XP boards, the fast travel boards will help you lower the cost of your travel on the Mexican subcontinent.

One of these XP boards which also happens to be the most notoriously un-gettable collectible in the game is the Cordillera Under Bridge Bonus Board. It is obviously tough to smash this one since it will get you the highest score: 5000 XP points. At once. So gotta tackle this one like a boss. In the Cordillera area of the map, Cordillera Under Bridge Bonus Board is strategically placed under the highway that runs right through the middle of Mexico. Since there will be no PR stunts nearby, you won’t have the option to get on a ramp. You will have to reach this XP board driving across the terrain.

Here is a guide to how you can smash the Cordillera Under Bridge Bonus Board in Forza Horizon 5.

To make sure you don’t stray away and lose track, it is recommended to place yourself to the west of where the XP board is located. Once you are in the valley next to the highway, you will have a view of the pillars supporting the bridge.

Avoiding the right side as it is a junction of the bridge and the ground, make sure you progress towards the board at a minimum speed of 90 MPH. Ensure you don’t hit something that will make you bounce away from the board. In any case, the car should be pointed towards the gap at the mid spot of the pillar.

Keep trying to rewind back from the ground after every missed shot because minor adjustments in your trail will magnify your car’s thrust to get you closer to the board. You don’t have to literally smash the Bonus board. Just touching it will suffice. May luck be with you in this venture.

Forza Horizon 5 is already available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S,  and PC. The game is also already available as part of the Xbox Game Pass library. You can check out our review for the game here.

