Forza Horizon 5: How to Unlock Drift Zones

Looking to unlock Drift Zones in Forza Horizon 5?

November 9th, 2021 by Shubhendu Vatsa

maxresdefault-1

Drift zones have been an integral part of the Forza franchise and were first introduced in Forza Horizon 3. Forza Horizon 5 hasn’t forgotten its old roots and improved on them to make them even more fun and engaging. Drift zones in Forza Horizon 5 allow players to perform incredible stunts and slide their cars into corners in order to climb up the online leaderboards. With Forza Horizon 5’s multiplayer mode, players can either compete with friends or with other global players for a chance to be at the top. But these drift zones are not available from the start in Forza Horizon 5. You will need to unlock these zones, and this article will guide you to do just that.

How to Unlock Drift Zones in Forza Horizon 5

​Unlocking drift zones in Forza Horizon 5 requires playing through the initial stages of the game. Once you complete the initial races, you can participate in a number of other regular races until you manage to obtain enough Accolade Points to unlock the Horizon Adventure Chapter. Now to the main part. In order to unlock drift zones in Forza Horizon 5, you will need to complete the Canyon Expedition. The Canyon Expedition is the first chapter of the Horizon Rush adventure. Completing the Canyon Expedition will allow you access to the Rush outpost and the following chapters.

​After collecting an available Horizon Adventure unlock, you should get the Canyon Expedition. Next, travel to the far southeastern portion of the map and you will discover the expedition at the Riviera Maya. From there, you will need to drive to the Fiesta Del La Luna while trying to win against a plane. You will need to go to Fiesta Del La Luna and then perform the second portion of the event.

Here, you will need to drive a parade float. Once you are done with it, you will need to drive this float to the canyons and hop off a PR stunt ramp. Ensure you have the driving line trail assist while completing any of the above challenges, as it will make it far more straightforward to perform the challenges. Once you are done with all the challenges, you will gain access to the new Horizon Rush outpost as well as the drift zones in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 will release November 9 on Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Forza Horizon 5: How to reach XP Board Under Highway Bridge
When you have reached the 5000 XP Board Under Highway Bridge, you know it is time to start running things...
Attack of the Fanboy
Forza Horizon 5 Voice Forza Horizon 5: How to Change Voice
All you need to know about the voice options in Forza Horizon 5
Attack of the Fanboy
Hall of Fame Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5: How to Reach Hall of Fame
Looking to get into the Hall of Fame?
Attack of the Fanboy
Tulum Objective Locations in Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5 Tulum Objective Locations: Jade and Golden Statue, Horizon Radio Beacon, Central Ruin, Ramiro Landing
Here's how you can complete the Tulum Objective in Forza Horizon 5.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy