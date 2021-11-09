Forza Horizon 5: How to Unlock Drift Zones

Drift zones have been an integral part of the Forza franchise and were first introduced in Forza Horizon 3. Forza Horizon 5 hasn’t forgotten its old roots and improved on them to make them even more fun and engaging. Drift zones in Forza Horizon 5 allow players to perform incredible stunts and slide their cars into corners in order to climb up the online leaderboards. With Forza Horizon 5’s multiplayer mode, players can either compete with friends or with other global players for a chance to be at the top. But these drift zones are not available from the start in Forza Horizon 5. You will need to unlock these zones, and this article will guide you to do just that.

How to Unlock Drift Zones in Forza Horizon 5

​Unlocking drift zones in Forza Horizon 5 requires playing through the initial stages of the game. Once you complete the initial races, you can participate in a number of other regular races until you manage to obtain enough Accolade Points to unlock the Horizon Adventure Chapter. Now to the main part. In order to unlock drift zones in Forza Horizon 5, you will need to complete the Canyon Expedition. The Canyon Expedition is the first chapter of the Horizon Rush adventure. Completing the Canyon Expedition will allow you access to the Rush outpost and the following chapters.

​After collecting an available Horizon Adventure unlock, you should get the Canyon Expedition. Next, travel to the far southeastern portion of the map and you will discover the expedition at the Riviera Maya. From there, you will need to drive to the Fiesta Del La Luna while trying to win against a plane. You will need to go to Fiesta Del La Luna and then perform the second portion of the event.

Here, you will need to drive a parade float. Once you are done with it, you will need to drive this float to the canyons and hop off a PR stunt ramp. Ensure you have the driving line trail assist while completing any of the above challenges, as it will make it far more straightforward to perform the challenges. Once you are done with all the challenges, you will gain access to the new Horizon Rush outpost as well as the drift zones in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 will release November 9 on Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.