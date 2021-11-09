Forza Horizon 5 Tulum Objective Locations: Jade and Golden Statue, Horizon Radio Beacon, Central Ruin, Ramiro Landing

The Forza Horizon 5 racing series can be thought of as a treasure hunt and conquering the Tulum objective is the most thrilling part of it. The Horizon campaign consists of 6 festivals that are to be performed in order to get a pass to the Hall of Fame. Each festival is jampacked with a series of spectacular expeditions and cool stuff to be found in the expedition locations.

The Horizon Apex is one such festival and in order to unlock its outpost, players have to complete certain objectives set in the Tulum site, an expedition location in the southeastern part of the Mexican map, called Ek’ Balam. These Tulum objectives in Forza Horzion 5 aren’t mandatory but what other fun way to earn additional accolades? All objectives can be fulfilled from a specific spot in the Tulum area so enjoy the drive. Here is how you can fulfill each of the 5 optional Tulum Objective in Forza Horizon 5.

How to complete the Tulum Objective in Forza Horizon 5

The Jade Statue

Once in the expedition site, your focus should be at the northern area where you will see a number of wooden sticks caging a huge bottle-green colored structure. You’d think that this statue would camouflage because of its color but it is very easy to spot because it’s enormous. That’s it. Once you find it, open the photo mode to click a picture of it. This will complete the Jade Statue Tulum objective.

Horizon Radio Beacon

As you enter the site from the back, head in the east direction. This area will consist of a wooden surface surrounded by trees. Take your car on the surface, place it at the right spot and click “X” so that the options for placing the beacon pop up on the screen.

Central Ruin

At the center of the map, this large structure is placed which has 2 ramps going up to it. Take any ramp to reach the highest level.

Golden Statue

You can find this statue in the northwest corner of the map. Open the photo mode and click a photograph of the statue.

Ramiro Landing

In the south-eastern part, you’ll find Ramiro and the plane for the final objective. You are now all set to enter the Apex outpost following the blue trail with your team.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Check out our review of the game here.