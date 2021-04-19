Game Guides

Full Returnal Trophy List Revealed (PS5)

What you need for Platinum

April 19th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

Returnal_Gameplay

The full trophy list for the PS5 exclusive called Returnal has finally been revealed. As with most games, it will be a hard and long journey for you to earn the platinum trophy.

Overall, the game has 31 trophies for you to attain in total. There is 1 Platinum, 7 Gold, 5 Silver and 18 Bronze trophies to collect. There are only minor spoilers in the list if you are sensitive to things like that.

It also looks like there are many boss fights for you to go through as well. You can see the full trophy list below from PowerPyx.com.

Returnal Trophy List

  • Helios
    Collect all trophies
  • Atropian Survival
    Learn the basics of survival on Atropos
  • Past the Ruins
    Finish Overgrown Ruins Survey
  • Ascending the Mountain
    Finish Crimson Wastes Survey
  • Through the Forgotten City
    Finish Derelict Citadel Survey
  • Echoes of the Past
    Finish Echoing Ruins Survey
  • Frozen in Time
    Finish Fractured Wastes Survey
  • Submerged in Memories
    Finish Abyssal Scar Survey
  • A Shadow in the Fog
    Defeat Phrike
  • Ascension
    Defeat Ixion
  • Trial by Judgement
    Defeat Nemesis
  • Silence the Song
    Defeat Hyperion
  • Inner Darkness
    Defeat Ophion
  • Failed Escape
    Finish Act 1
  • Last Drive
    Finish Act 2
  • White Shadow
    Finish Act 3
  • Second Chance
    Returned by an artifact
  • Cryptic Messages
    Scan a Xenoglyph
  • Cryptic Translations
    Unlock all translation tiers of a Xenoglyph
  • Surgical Precision
    Perform 5 successful Overloads in a row
  • Adapting to Circumstance
    Achieve Weapon Proficiency level 30
  • In-Field Training
    Complete a daily challenge in Simulation Mode
  • Hardened Shell
    Achieve 200% Max Integrity
  • Risk Assessment
    Finish Calculated Risk
  • Adrenaline Spike
    Achieve maximum Adrenaline Level
  • Irreversibly Contaminated
    Have 5 Parasites simultaneously
  • Eternal Return
    Die for the first time
  • Alternate Fates
    Retrieve 10 Scout Logs
  • Welcome Home
    Complete the first House sequence
  • Sins of the Mother
    Complete all House sequences
  • Visions of the Past
    Complete a Xeno-archive set

Returnal is out on April 30th, 2021. The game will be released exclusively for the PS5 console.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (April 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (April 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy