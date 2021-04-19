Full Returnal Trophy List Revealed (PS5)

The full trophy list for the PS5 exclusive called Returnal has finally been revealed. As with most games, it will be a hard and long journey for you to earn the platinum trophy.
Overall, the game has 31 trophies for you to attain in total. There is 1 Platinum, 7 Gold, 5 Silver and 18 Bronze trophies to collect. There are only minor spoilers in the list if you are sensitive to things like that.
It also looks like there are many boss fights for you to go through as well. You can see the full trophy list below from PowerPyx.com.
Returnal Trophy List
- Helios
Collect all trophies
- Atropian Survival
Learn the basics of survival on Atropos
- Past the Ruins
Finish Overgrown Ruins Survey
- Ascending the Mountain
Finish Crimson Wastes Survey
- Through the Forgotten City
Finish Derelict Citadel Survey
- Echoes of the Past
Finish Echoing Ruins Survey
- Frozen in Time
Finish Fractured Wastes Survey
- Submerged in Memories
Finish Abyssal Scar Survey
- A Shadow in the Fog
Defeat Phrike
- Ascension
Defeat Ixion
- Trial by Judgement
Defeat Nemesis
- Silence the Song
Defeat Hyperion
- Inner Darkness
Defeat Ophion
- Failed Escape
Finish Act 1
- Last Drive
Finish Act 2
- White Shadow
Finish Act 3
- Second Chance
Returned by an artifact
- Cryptic Messages
Scan a Xenoglyph
- Cryptic Translations
Unlock all translation tiers of a Xenoglyph
- Surgical Precision
Perform 5 successful Overloads in a row
- Adapting to Circumstance
Achieve Weapon Proficiency level 30
- In-Field Training
Complete a daily challenge in Simulation Mode
- Hardened Shell
Achieve 200% Max Integrity
- Risk Assessment
Finish Calculated Risk
- Adrenaline Spike
Achieve maximum Adrenaline Level
- Irreversibly Contaminated
Have 5 Parasites simultaneously
- Eternal Return
Die for the first time
- Alternate Fates
Retrieve 10 Scout Logs
- Welcome Home
Complete the first House sequence
- Sins of the Mother
Complete all House sequences
- Visions of the Past
Complete a Xeno-archive set
Returnal is out on April 30th, 2021. The game will be released exclusively for the PS5 console.
GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games