Full Returnal Trophy List Revealed (PS5)

The full trophy list for the PS5 exclusive called Returnal has finally been revealed. As with most games, it will be a hard and long journey for you to earn the platinum trophy.

Overall, the game has 31 trophies for you to attain in total. There is 1 Platinum, 7 Gold, 5 Silver and 18 Bronze trophies to collect. There are only minor spoilers in the list if you are sensitive to things like that.

It also looks like there are many boss fights for you to go through as well. You can see the full trophy list below from PowerPyx.com.

Returnal Trophy List

Helios

Collect all trophies

Learn the basics of survival on Atropos

Finish Overgrown Ruins Survey

Finish Crimson Wastes Survey

Finish Derelict Citadel Survey

Finish Echoing Ruins Survey

Finish Fractured Wastes Survey

Finish Abyssal Scar Survey

Defeat Phrike

Defeat Ixion

Defeat Nemesis

Defeat Hyperion

Defeat Ophion

Finish Act 1

Finish Act 2

Finish Act 3

Returned by an artifact

Scan a Xenoglyph

Unlock all translation tiers of a Xenoglyph

Perform 5 successful Overloads in a row

Achieve Weapon Proficiency level 30

Complete a daily challenge in Simulation Mode

Achieve 200% Max Integrity

Finish Calculated Risk

Achieve maximum Adrenaline Level

Have 5 Parasites simultaneously

Die for the first time

Retrieve 10 Scout Logs

Complete the first House sequence

Complete all House sequences

Complete a Xeno-archive set

Returnal is out on April 30th, 2021. The game will be released exclusively for the PS5 console.