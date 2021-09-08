Gears 5 Operation 8 Drop 2 Update Patch Notes

Operation 8 Drop 2 update has arrived for Gears 5, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update brings along with it a ton of brand new content that should keep every player entertained. The content drop includes 5 new characters, 2 new maps, new weapons and competitive rewards, and the final Operation for Gears 5 ever.

Here’s everything included in the Patch Notes:-

CHARACTERS

MICHAEL BARRICK

Corporal Michael Barrick is a former Stranded who set aside his distrust of the COG to join the military. From battling General RAAM with Zeta-Six to fighting alongside Marcus Fenix in Delta Squad, Barrick became one of the COG’s most legendary Gears during the Locust War.

ALICIA VALERA

Private Alicia Valera is a Gear who specializes in reconnaissance warfare, risking her life to gather critical intel before the battle. Serving with the Zeta-Six squad during the Locust War, she raced to evacuate her home city of Ilima before it was overrun by General RAAM’s horde.

OSCAR DIAZ

Oscar Diaz is the leader of the Riftworm Village, one of the last Outsider communities left standing after incessant attack by the Swarm. A former Gear, and uncle to Kait Diaz, Oscar is a warrior who will sacrifice anything – including himself – to defend the people under his watch.

RAGER

The Rager is a wiry, aggressive Grub. Similar in appearance to a Locust Drone but with a distinctively ferocious edge, the Rager rushes into battle with minimal armor and maximum savagery.

NEW MAPS

VILLAGE

This Weilehan fishing village sits eerily abandoned after a recent Swarm attack. Scattered huts and a small dock area give players ample opportunity to push forward and ambush the enemy.

DAWN

The Outsiders have repurposed this abandoned mining colony into a thriving village. Two defensive structures define the landscape – the high ground of the bar, and the entrenched mine.

PVP – COMPETITIVE REWARDS

As you all jump back into Season 8 of Competitive, we wanted to remind you of the rewards from this Operation.

If you finish in the top 100 this season you will be granted the Grandmaster Obsidian Gnasher.

For Season 9 of Competitive, we will then swap the Obsidian Gnasher out for the Grandmaster Bloody Gnasher.

We are also adding new banners to earn for each of the Competitive modes in Operation 8 so make sure to keep an eye out for that!

So just to recap, here is how the Competitive rewards will now work:

100k points – Playlist Mark – 100k

500k points – Playlist Mark – 500k

1 million points – Playlist Master Banner

If you finish in the top 1,000 – Some weapons from Heroic Obsidian Gnasher set.

If you finish in the top 100 Playlist Grandmaster Banner Trinity Skorge Grandmaster Obsidian Gnasher Golden Heart Bloodspray

If you finish the season as the top player Golden Gnasher Bloodspray



Note: After Season 9 we will not be granting the Top 100 rewards anymore, so make sure you get them before then!

PROTOTYPE WEAPONS

On the release of Operation 8, we introduced two prototype weapons, these weapons were developed throughout Gears 5 but did not have the final polish.

We are happy to announce we are releasing one final prototype weapon, the Hammer of Dawn.

Note: Prototype Weapons will remain in Custom Versus only and will not have any customizable skins. When they were created, they were intended for PvP and we would need extensive work to bring them over to PvE.

HAMMER OF DAWN

A staple across the Gears franchise, the Hammer of Dawn targets an area and unleashes a deadly barrage, do not be near it!

PVP TWEAKS

We’ll also be adding the following tweaks in Operation 8 Drop 2 for PvP!

We will be adding “Fully Loaded” versions of Control, TDM, and FFA to Custom Versus (this allows you to set most weapons as loadout weapons and to toggle melee in addition to the normal mutator options).

Additional Medal groups for PVP and PVE focused on ribbon-based medals (1 group for PVP and 1 for PVE).

Bullet penetration mutator added as an option to all Custom Versus modes.

We will be updating the rate of XP gain for PVP to be in line with Inconceivable Horde.

BEYOND OPERATION 8

Back in May, we announced our plans to move to Unreal Engine 5 with Operation 8 being the final Operation for Gears 5.

To clear up some specific points regarding Gears 5 going forward:

Once Operation 8 ends, the game will move into a phase of automation, where the following will happen. Tour of Duty – Will reset going forward. See below for the list of rewards you can expect with each Tour of Duty:



Name Reward Type Reward Value Recruit I Coins 2000 Recruit II Iron 50 Recruit III Coins 500 Recruit IV Coins 500 Recruit V Iron 50 Private I Coins 500 Private II Coins 500 Private III Iron 50 Private IV Coins 500 Private V Coins 500 Corporal I Iron 50 Corporal II Coins 1000 Corporal III Coins 1000 Corporal IV Iron 50 Corporal V Coins 1000 Sergeant I Coins 1000 Sergeant II Iron 100 Sergeant III Coins 1500 Sergeant IV Coins 1500 Sergeant V Iron 100 Officer I Coins 1500 Officer II Coins 1500 Officer III Iron 100 Officer IV Coins 2000 Officer V Coins 2000 Lieutenant I Iron 100 Lieutenant II Coins 2000 Lieutenant III Coins 2000 Lieutenant IV Iron 100 Lieutenant V Coins 2500 Captain I Coins 2500 Captain II Iron 150 Captain III Coins 2500 Captain IV Coins 2500 Captain V Iron 150 Major I Coins 2750 Major II Coins 2750 Major III Iron 150 Major IV Coins 2750 Major V Coins 2750 Colonel I Iron 150 Colonel II Coins 3000 Colonel III Coins 3000 Colonel IV Iron 150 Colonel V Coins 3000 Major General I Coins 3000 Major General II Iron 250 Major General III Coins 3500 Major General IV Coins 3500 Major General V Iron 250 General Coins 4000 Tour of Duty Reward Chart

This will also come with a set of medals which will refresh at the end of each Competitive and Tour refresh going forward, see below for the full details.

BASICS

Completion Reward: 2000 Gears Coins

Name Description Mode Stars Team Medic Revive 150 Teammates All 6 Carnage Do 10000000 Damage All 6 Body Count Get 10000 Eliminations All 6 Finish Them Kill 4000 Enemies All 6 Marksman Hit 500 Headshots Kills All 6 Executioner Perform 150 Executions All 6 Tour of Duty Basic Rewards

WEAPONS

Completion Reward: 2000 Gears Coins

Name Description Mode Stars Lancer Carnage Deal 250000 Damage with the Lancer All 6 Gnasher Body Count Get 250 Eliminations with the Gnasher All 6 Pistol Carnage Deal 150000 Damage with the Snub, Boltok or Talon All 6 Big Boom Body Count Get 100 Eliminations with the Boomshot, Dropshot or Frag Grenades All 6 Blazing Carnage Deal 100000 Damage with the Scorcher or Incendiary Grenades All 6 Marksman Body Count Get 100 Eliminations with the Longshot, EMBAR or Torque Bow All 7 Tour of Duty Weapon Rewards

TOUR OF DUTY SPECIALIST

Completion Reward: 3000 Gears Coins

Name Description Mode Stars Battleworn Complete 200 Rounds of Versus, Waves of Horde or Acts of Escape All 6 Drop ‘Em Get 100 Downs All 6 Splish Splash Do 50000 Damage with Incendiary and/or Shock Grenades All 6 Active Living Get 150 Active Reload Kills All 6 Double Dipper Get 20 Double Kills in Versus Matches Versus 6 Do Your Part Get 100 Assists in Versus Matches Versus 6 Sending a Message Get 25 Executions in Versus Matches Versus 7 Tour of Duty Specialist Rewards

TOUR OF DUTY MASTER

Completion Reward: 5000 Gears Coins

Name Description Mode Stars Killjoy Get 5 Ring-Breaks in a Single Versus Match Versus 5 Busy Bee Get 3 Triple Kills in Competitive Versus Matches Versus 6 Show Off Get 5 Executions in a Single Versus Match 3 Times Versus 6 Goon Get 5 or more Kills without Dying in a Single Versus Match Versus 6 Tryhard Score 5000 Points or more in 25 Competitive Versus Matches Versus 7 Eager Beaver Get the First Kill 10 Times in Versus Matches Versus 7 Bully Survive 25 Waves of Horde and/or Acts of Escape on Inconceivable Difficulty or Higher PVE 7 Tour of Duty Master Rewards

ESCAPE

Completion Reward: 5000 Gears Coins

Name Description Mode Stars Escape Attempts Survive 50 Acts of Escape Escape 5 Escape Carnage Do 3000000 Damage in Escape Escape 6 Escape Body Count Get 1000 Eliminations in Escape Escape 6 Boss Hunter Get 30 Boss Eliminations in Escape Escape 6 Hivebusters Survive 10 Acts of Escape as Lahni, Keegan or Mac Escape 6 Scion Hunter Get 50 Scion Eliminations in Escape Escape 6 Escape Master Escape 10 Hives on Master Difficulty in this Operation Escape 7 Tour of Duty Escape Rewards

HORDE

Completion Reward: 5000 Gears Coins

Name Description Mode Stars Wave Survivor Survive 150 Waves of Horde Horde 5 Horde Carnage Do 6000000 Damage in Horde Horde 6 Horde Body Count Get 3000 Eliminations in Horde Horde 6 Boss Hunter Get 30 Boss Eliminations in Horde Horde 6 Power Horder Collect 1000000 Energy in Horde Horde 6 Locust Hunter Get 200 Locust Eliminations in Horde Horde 6 Horde Master Survive 50 Waves of Horde or Frenzy on Master Difficulty Horde 7 Tour of Duty Horde Rewards

VERSUS BASICS

Completion Reward: 3000 Gears Coins

Name Description Mode Stars Quickplay Veteran Win 10 Classic Quickplay Matches Versus 6 Versus Carnage Do 1500000 Damage in Versus Matches Versus 6 Season Slaughter Get 5000 Eliminations in Versus Versus 6 Versus Medic Revive 50 Teammates in Versus Matches Versus 6 COG Victories Win 25 Versus Matches as COG Versus 6 Swarm Victories Win 25 Versus Matches as Swarm Versus 6 Ring Master Capture 100 Rings in Versus Versus 6 Tour of Duty Versus Basics Rewards

COMPETITIVE

Completion Rewards: 3000 Gears Coins

Name Description Mode Stars Competitive Veteran Win 20 Competitive Versus Matches Versus 7 Competitive Slayer Get 200 Eliminations in Competitive Matches Versus 6 2v2 Gnasher Veteran Win 15 Rounds of Versus Competitive 2v2 Gnasher Matches Versus 6 Free-For-All Veteran Get 100 Eliminations in Competitive Free-For-All Matches Versus 6 Control Veteran Win 10 Rounds in Competitive Control Matches Versus 6 Guardian Veteran Win 20 Rounds of Competitive Guardian Matches Versus 6 Execution Veteran Win 5 Matches of Competitive Execution 2.0 Versus 6 Tour of Duty Competitive Rewards

Finally, we are reducing the stars per rank in this Tour of Duty and we’re increasing the stars awarded for each daily objective completed by 1.

See the list below for the ranks and stars needed for each rank in this Tour of Duty:

Rank Name Stars Sum 1 Recruit I 5 5 2 Recruit II 5 10 3 Recruit III 5 15 4 Recruit IV 5 20 5 Recruit V 5 25 6 Private I 6 31 7 Private II 6 37 8 Private III 6 43 9 Private IV 6 49 10 Private V 6 55 11 Corporal I 7 62 12 Corporal II 7 69 13 Corporal III 7 76 14 Corporal IV 7 83 15 Corporal V 7 90 16 Sergeant I 8 98 17 Sergeant II 8 106 18 Sergeant III 8 114 19 Sergeant IV 8 122 20 Sergeant V 8 130 21 Officer I 9 139 22 Officer II 9 148 23 Officer III 9 157 24 Officer IV 9 166 25 Officer V 9 175 26 Lieutenant I 10 185 27 Lieutenant II 10 195 28 Lieutenant III 10 205 29 Lieutenant IV 10 215 30 Lieutenant V 10 225 31 Captain I 11 236 32 Captain II 11 247 33 Captain III 11 258 34 Captain IV 11 269 35 Captain V 11 280 36 Major I 12 292 37 Major II 12 304 38 Major III 12 316 39 Major IV 12 328 40 Major V 12 340 41 Colonel I 13 353 42 Colonel II 13 366 43 Colonel III 13 379 44 Colonel IV 13 392 45 Colonel V 13 405 46 Major General I 14 419 47 Major General II 14 433 48 Major General III 14 447 49 Major General IV 14 461 50 Major General V 14 475 51 General 15 490 Tour of Duty Ranks

POST DROP 2

While this update marks the final content update for Gears 5, we will still refresh Gears 5 up to the holidays. This will also involve more events for you to participate in and get special rewards for.

We will also be looking to update the store with “Essential Drops,” with the end goal to have the store full of all previously released content, with some exceptions such as the top character skin awarded in each Tour of Duty and exclusive promotional content. Keep an eye out as we will be announcing when we are doing these significant store drops.

XP EVENT

To celebrate Drop 2, we will be running a double XP (+Character XP) event with free Boost from Friday, September 17 to Monday, Sept 20. This will go live at 10:00 AM PDT, so be sure to be around!

This marks the end of everything that is coming to Gears 5 with Operation 8 Drop 2. The coalition promises more updates and new patch notes coming next week.

Gears 5 is available right now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass.