Game Guides

Gears Tactics Achievement List

Up your gamerscore with Gears Tactics.

April 27th, 2020 by Diego Perez

Gears-Tactics-Gabe

Gears Tactics is an excellent turn-based adaptation of the Gears formula you know and love, perfectly translating the aggressive, bloody action the series is known for. Placing players in control of Kait Diaz’s father Gabriel, Gears Tactics is unlike any Gears game that has come before it, switching the series to turn-based strategy for the first time. Like any good strategy game, Gears Tactics features tons of unlockables, cosmetics, and other things to work toward, as well as several difficulty modifiers to shake up the experience. It’s sure to keep any achievement hunter busy for a while, and Gears Tactics has a ton of achievements to earn. The campaign is fairly lengthy, and earning every Gears Tactics achievement will definitely take a while.

Gears Tactics Achievement List

World on FireSecret Achievement5
Hell of a shotSecret Achievement10
The bigger they are, the harder they fallSecret Achievement10
Maybe too much spine…Secret Achievement10
Broken hand, broken heartSecret Achievement20
Dead men tell no talesSecret Achievement20
Champion of VasgarComplete all Campaign Acts (any difficulty).40
Hero of VasgarComplete all Campaign Acts on Experienced or Insane difficulty.60
Savior of VasgarComplete all Campaign Acts on Insane difficulty.80
Smash!Complete a Sabotage side mission10
Fortuna Audaces SequiturComplete a Scavenger Run side mission10
Everyone stay cool, this is a robbery!Complete a Control side mission10
Stronger TogetherComplete a Rescue side mission10
We’re in the endgame nowComplete a Veteran Mission.10
I could do this all dayComplete 20 Veteran Missions.30
GrubslayerKill 10 enemies.10
GrubslaughterKill 1000 enemies.20
GrubpocalypseKill 10000 enemies.50
Tactics!Perform a chainsaw execution.5
Tick Tick Tick …Kill an enemy with a Ticker explosion5
Boom!Kill 100 enemies with Ticker explosions30
Legen (wait for it)…Upgrade one primary weapon with all Legendary mods.20
…dary!Upgrade each Hero’s primary weapon with all Legendary mods.40
I am IronmanComplete the Campaign on any difficulty with Ironman mode enabled10
God-likeComplete 20 missions without any of your units dying or being downed.20
ImmortalComplete 100 missions without any of your units dying or being downed.40
I never missHit a target with 10% or less chance to hit.10
Happy KillmoreClose an Emergence Hole by kicking a Ticker into it.10
I’ve got your ‘BOOM’ right here!Kill a Boomer with a boomshot.10
The path of the righteous manComplete a mission without any of your units dying or being downed.10
BOGOKill an enemy, AND an enemy behind it, with a single burst of bullets.10
Trick ShotGet 4 kills with a single Torque Bow shot.10
Demolition ExpertClose an Emergence Hole before any enemies have emerged.10
High NoonComplete a mission by only dealing damage with Snub Pistols.30
Ain’t no one like me, ‘cept me!Complete a mission on Insane difficulty with a single soldier.30
Immortal LegionComplete the campaign on Insane difficulty without a single unit dying.50
Seriously TacticalEarn Grubpocalypse, Immortal Legion, I Could Do This All Day and Boom!100
Check out the big brain on Brett!Kill 5 enemies with a single Overwatch action.10
PiñataKill a single unit that has taken damage from each Gear on the mission.10
SnafuHeal an enemy unit with a Stim Grenade.5
Aw man, I shot Marvin in the face.Down a Gear with friendly fire.5
Oh, I’m sorry, did I break your concentration?Interrupt an enemy Overwatch with a Disrupting Shot from the Snub Pistol.5
We should have shotguns for this…Complete a Veteran Mission with all Scout units.10
Backdoor ManKill 6 targets with a single Rampage, after coming out of Cloak.10
Three CountHit with 3 Explosive Shots while having maximum Anchored bonus in a single turn.10
Trouble in ParadiseEmpower a Teamworked unit and gain 3 AP from their kills.10
Midnight HourGain AP from the Avenger skill, then use a Rage shot to kill the unit that caused your AP gain.10
Up Up Down DownUse Alpha and Omega twice each in the same turn.10
The Big EndingRevive a Scout with Stim ability and then use that Scout to kill at least 5 enemies with Rampage.20
Great vengeance and furious anger…Breached 3 enemies and killed one of each with Precision Shot, Reckless Shot and Double Shot.20

 

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like