Genshin Impact 2FA: How to Enable Two-Factor Authentication

Genshin Impact finally has 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication), and there are a couple of things travelers need to know if they plan to properly secure their accounts. At a basic level you simply need to link the right email address and mobile phone number to your account, though anyone looking to unlink their email address will be out of luck after the system goes live May 17th. So, how do you enable two-factor authentication in Genshin Impact?

Enable 2FA in Genshin Impact by ensuring you have the correct email and mobile number linked to your account.

Two-factor Authentication (abbreviated to 2FA) is a simple way to improve the security of your game accounts. Whenever you use it you’ll be prompted to input a code whenever you log in, and the code will be sent to the email or phone number you have saved in your account. 2FA will be live in Genshin Impact as of May 16th at 6am EST. One caveat to this: multi-factor authentication is not available on PlayStation for Genshin Impact, so the new 2FA only applies to mobile and PC.

From May 17th forward two-factor authentication will be enabled on every Genshin Impact account; you cannot opt out. Whenever you try to login into Genshin Impact on a new device a code will be sent to whatever email is currently saved in your account (this can be changed to a mobile number). To verify you have the right email and mobile number assigned to your Genshin Impact account for the purposes of 2FA simply login with the link here. Click on “Account Security Settings” to view all of your linked accounts, to include your email and mobile number.

There are a couple of things travelers need to keep in mind now that 2FA is live in Genshin Impact. First, you can’t unlink your email anymore. You are still free to change it, but you will need access to the currently assigned email to retrieve the verification code miHoYo will send you. In short, if you lose access to this email account you will have to contact support.

Second, you can monitor which devices have accessed your Genshin Impact account via the new “Login Devices” tab in your account. This will show any and all devices that have logged into your account, and deleting them will force those devices to use 2FA to log back into Genshin Impact. In other words, if you see a device you do not recognize then there’s a chance your 2FA method is compromised. You will want to change the email or mobile number you were using (alongside securing or deleting the compromised method).

Once you have the right email and mobile number assigned to your Genshin Impact account you will receive 2FA requests whenever you log into a new device. Simply input the code sent to your method of choice to log in. You will have 30 minutes to enter the code before it expires. Be sure to check your Spam and Unwanted folders if you don’t see the email with a few minutes.

That’s all you need to do to setup 2FA in Genshin Impact. Logging into existing devices may not prompt the new 2FA, so if you are concerned delete those devices via the “Login Devices” tab in your account and relog. You’ll know it works when you receive a prompt to send a code to your selected method after solving the puzzle-captcha following login. You’ll have to complete another captcha before the game will send your code, yet after you’ve inputted the correct code you’ll be able to completely login.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.