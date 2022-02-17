Genshin Impact Ayato Leaks: All Constellations Explained

Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom” just debuted, and together with the arrival of the new patch, a new series of leaks, this time focused on the game’s upcoming 5-star Hydro Sword user, and the current head of the Kamisato House, Kamisato Ayato, surfaced, showcasing not only his in-game look and animations, but also his Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and signature weapon, among much more. With that said, and to make sure that you will be fully ready for Ayato’s arrival in Genshin Impact’s version 2.6, here’s a comprehensive look at all of Kamisato Ayato’s leaked constellations.

Kamisato Ayato Leaks: All Leaked Constellations Explained

According to the most recent series of leaks, all revealed by renowned sources in the community, Ayato will be a character focused on dealing massive Elemental Damage, thanks to his Elemental Skill, Kamisato Art: Kyouka, which will change his stance and allow him to make use and perform lightning-fast attacks with his Shunsuiken. The skill will also change his moveset and infuse his attacks with Hydro, all while increasing their damage based on his maximum HP. Ayato will also be able to enable Vaporize thanks to his Elemental Burst. With that said, all of his constellations seem to be focused on increasing both the damage of his Elemental Skill and his overall HP, thus increasing the damage of both his Skill and Burst. Now, as promised, you can check out a comprehensive look at all of Ayato’s leaked constellations below, based on the descriptions present on Project Amber.

C1 Kyouka Fushi: Increases Shunsuiken damage by 30% against opponents with 50% HP or less.

C2 World Souce: Increases his Wave Flash stack to 5. After acquiring 3 stacks or more, Ayato's HP will be increased by 40%. Massively increasing both his Wave Flash and Elemental Burst damage.

C3 Gensui Ichiro: Increases his Elemental Burst level by 3 and its Maximum level to 15.

C4 Endless Flow: After using his elemental Skill, all party members (excluding Ayato) will gain a 20% bonus normal attack damage.

C5 To admire the Flowers: Increases his Elemental Skill level by 3 and its Maximum level to 15.

C6 Boundless Origin: After using his Elemental Kill, Ayato's first Shunsuiken strike will produce two extra Shunsuiken strikes, dealing 300% ATK damage each. Those two strikes will not produce any Wave Flash stacks.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2022