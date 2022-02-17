Genshin Impact Ayato Leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, Weapon, and Talents

Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 is already here, and with it, a wave of new leaks regarding the game’s upcoming version 2.6, set to feature the playable debut of the game’s new 5-star Hydro Sword user Kamisato Ayato, the current head of Kamisato Clan and Ayaka’s big-brother, surfaced, featuring not only his in-game visual but also many of his animations, as well as details on his role, Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, signature weapon, constellations, and much more. With that said, and to make sure that you are ready for the arrival of Ayato on Genshin Impact’s version 2.6, you can check out below all that leaked regarding his Elemental Skill, Burst, signature weapon, and main talents.

Genshin Impact Ayato Leaks: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

According to the many leaks revealed, Ayato’s Elemental Skill, Kamisato Art: Kyouka, will allow him to dodge backward while creating a Hydro copy on himself. once he performs the backward dodge, Ayato will then enter his Soukai Kanka state, which will allow him to use his Shunsuiken in battle. When in this state, Ayato’s normal attacks will deal Hydro Aoe Damage and become a series of lightning-fast strikes. But that’s not all, since, upon landing a normal attack on this mode, Ayato will gain a Wave Flash stack, which will increase the damage of his Shunsuiken strikes by a portion of his maximum HP. Up to 4 (5 at C2) Wave Flash stacks can be produced and each of them will further stack the damage bonus. Kamisato Art: Kyouka will have an initial cooldown of 20 seconds, but the CD can be shortened by 2 seconds thanks to his talent, Kamisato Art: Kiyotaki Jouhou. After activating the skill, both Ayato’s Soukai Kanka state and the water illusion created by the ability will last for 6 seconds.

Ayato’s Elemental Burst, Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, will consist of the creation of a large field, where, in a fashion similar to Ganyu’s Elemental Burst, enemies will constantly suffer Hydro damage at short intervals. Also, all the characters, with the exception of Ayato himself, will gain an ATK speed bonus of at least 12% when inside the field created by Kamisato Art: Suiyuu. Ayato’s Elemental Burst will have a cooldown of 20 seconds and the field will last for 15 seconds upon activation.

You can check out a showcase of all of Ayato’s animations, as well as a showcase of both his attacks while in the Soukai Kanka state and the Aoe of his Elemental Burst, below. Courtesy of known leaker Waffel:

Ayato’s Talents

According to the many leaks, Ayato’s first two talents will be focused on increasing the overall damage of both his Elemental Skill and Burst. His third talent, on the other hand, will allow him to, like Hu Tao, produce a Suspicious dish when cooking. You can check out below a comprehensive look at all of Ayato’s talents, based on their leaked descriptions:

Kamisato Art: Kiyotaki Jouhou: Ayato will gain two Wave Flash stacks upon activating his Elemental Skill. Upon being destroyed, the hydro illusion will grant him the maximum number of stacks.

: Increases his elemental Burst damage by 3% of his maximum HP. Kamisato Art: Daily Cooking: Ayato has an 18% chance of cooking an additional suspicious dish when cooking any dish.

Kamisato Ayato Signature Weapon

According to the many leaks, Ayato’s signature weapon will be the upcoming 5-star sword Haran Tsukishiro Futsu, which you can check in the video above. The sword will have a Crit Rate substat and will give its wielder a 15% Elemental DMG bonus at zero refinement. The weapon will also get a stack of Wavespike every time a teammate scores a normal attack, up to 5 stacks can be gained this way. The stacks will all be spent at once when its wielder makes use of their Elemental Skill, granting them an 8% (at R0) Normal Attack damage bonus per stack consumed from 8 seconds. Overall, while wielding the sword at R0, Ayato will be able to gain a total of 40% bonus normal attack damage.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.