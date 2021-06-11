Game Guides

Genshin Impact Echoing Tales: Echoing Conches and Their Locations (Act 2)

More island to explore means more conches to find.

June 11th, 2021 by Brandon Adams

genshin-impact-echoing-conches-act-2-thumb

The latest Genshin Impact event, Echoing Tales, tasks Travelers with collecting Echoing Conches scattered about the Golden Apple Archipelago introduced in Version 1.6. There’s just one itsy, bitsy catch: they don’t all appear at once. The number of Echoing Conches available is tied to each act of the new island event , so if you want all 32 conches (or at least the 24 needed for Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit) you’ll need to progress the Midsummer Island Adventure quest and actively explore the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Thankfully, I don’t sleep and have decided to hunt down all the Echoing Conch locations for Echoing Tales. To make things a little easier to parse I am breaking each new Act of Echoing Conches in Genshin Impact into their own articles, to make it easy to read not only the map markers I am setting, but to keep up with the new locations.

You can read the guide for Act 1 here, and I recommend grabbing those first five conches before starting the Act 2 story. Once you have those conches in hand progress the Midsummer Island Adventure main story by starting Act 2, which will reveal more of the Golden Apple Archipelago and all the conches found in this guide. Additionally, conch locations are organized by isle to make it easier to find each one.

This guide is a work-in-progress. All conch locations are currently marked on the maps, and I will be updating this guide with screenshots of each with a general description of their location (and how to reach them if they are troublesome to acquire). Bookmark this guide if you want the explicit locations for each and every conch available in Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure Act 2.

Genshin Impact Echoing Tales Act 2: Echoing Conches and their locations.

All Locations for Echoing Conches: Twinning Isle

genshin-impact-conches-twinning

All Locations for Echoing Conches: Broken Isle

genshin-impact-conches-broken

All Locations for Echoing Conches: Minacious Isle

genshin-impact-conches-minacious

All Locations for Echoing Conches: Pudding Isle

genshin-impact-conches-pudding

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (June 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (June 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds June 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy