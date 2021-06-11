Genshin Impact Echoing Tales: Echoing Conches and Their Locations (Act 2)

The latest Genshin Impact event, Echoing Tales, tasks Travelers with collecting Echoing Conches scattered about the Golden Apple Archipelago introduced in Version 1.6. There’s just one itsy, bitsy catch: they don’t all appear at once. The number of Echoing Conches available is tied to each act of the new island event , so if you want all 32 conches (or at least the 24 needed for Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit) you’ll need to progress the Midsummer Island Adventure quest and actively explore the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Thankfully, I don’t sleep and have decided to hunt down all the Echoing Conch locations for Echoing Tales. To make things a little easier to parse I am breaking each new Act of Echoing Conches in Genshin Impact into their own articles, to make it easy to read not only the map markers I am setting, but to keep up with the new locations.

You can read the guide for Act 1 here, and I recommend grabbing those first five conches before starting the Act 2 story. Once you have those conches in hand progress the Midsummer Island Adventure main story by starting Act 2, which will reveal more of the Golden Apple Archipelago and all the conches found in this guide. Additionally, conch locations are organized by isle to make it easier to find each one.

This guide is a work-in-progress. All conch locations are currently marked on the maps, and I will be updating this guide with screenshots of each with a general description of their location (and how to reach them if they are troublesome to acquire). Bookmark this guide if you want the explicit locations for each and every conch available in Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure Act 2.

Genshin Impact Echoing Tales Act 2: Echoing Conches and their locations.

All Locations for Echoing Conches: Twinning Isle

All Locations for Echoing Conches: Broken Isle

All Locations for Echoing Conches: Minacious Isle

All Locations for Echoing Conches: Pudding Isle

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.