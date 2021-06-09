The latest Genshin Impact event, Echoing Tales, tasks Travelers with collecting Echoing Conches scattered about the Golden Apple Archipelago introduced in Version 1.6. There’s just one itsy, bitsy catch: they don’t all appear at once. Echoing Conches spawn in over time, so if you want to get all 32 (or at least 24 for Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit) you’ll need to progress the Midsummer Island Adventure quest and actively explore the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Thankfully, I don’t sleep and have decided to hunt down all the Echoing Conch locations for Echoing Tales. To make things a little easier to parse I am breaking each new wave of Echoing Conches in Genshin Impact into their own articles, to make it easy to read not only the map markers I am setting, but to keep up with the new locations. Remember: you need to progress the Midsummer Island Adventure main story, so for these first few Echoing Conches you’ll want to wrap it up to more easily navigate the islands.

Genshin Impact Echoing Tales: Echoing Conches and their locations for Day 1.

All Locations for Echoing Conches: Day 1

The stars on the Genshin Impact map above are Echoing Conches in the Golden Apple Archipelago. There are only five available on Day 1, so you’ll only reach tier one of the Echoing Tales rewards. You need to progress the initial story quest attached to the Midsummer Island Adventure event in Genshin to the point where you officially arrive at the islands before you can start collecting these Echoing Conches. You can grab these while the map is covered in fog, since each is near one of the four waypoints.

Echoing Conch #1 “The Price of Experimentation”

This is the first conch, located on Pudding Isle near the northern tip of the island. It’s close to the waypoint.

Echoing Conch #2 “The General”

This conch is also on Pudding Isle, but on the southernmost of the two isles, near the Waverider beacon.

Echoing Conch #3 “One River Flowing Down the Middle”

This conch can be found on the Twinning Isle just north of Pudding Isle. This conch is on the southern tip of the bottom of the two islands.

Echoing Conch #4 “Four Winds Bring the Sound of Joy”

The top island of the Twinning Isle has conch four. Look for the scattered wood near the edge of the island.

Echoing Conch #5 “None Return”

The final Conch is located to the southwest on the northern island of the Broken Isle. Follow the path up to find it lying in front of a climbing vine.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.