Genshin Impact- How to get Crystal Chunks

Genshin Impact is the hottest free-to-play RPG that’s out right now on PC, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices. It is also the latest entry from developer Mihoyo, who’s mostly known for its gacha fighting game series Honkai Impact. In Genshin Impact, Crystal Chunks are crafting materials that can be used to craft a special ore called Mystic Enhancement, which in turn can be used to upgrade weapons. This guide will provide the quickest and easiest way to acquire them.

How to get Crystal Chunks

You can easily find Crystal Chunks near mountains. Specifically, they can be found in the mountainous areas of Liyue at the bottom of large cliffs. Mounds of Crystal chunks can also be found in Stormterror’s lair; however, you’ll have to progress far enough to unlock the area.

Additionally, players can acquire Crystal Chunks through expeditions. All you need to do is send one of your characters to gather various resources, and you can only do this once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 14. To do this, speak with Katheryne from the Adventurer’s Guild and choose to dispatch a character from the expedition option. However, beware that to successfully finish an expedition, you’ll need to send one of your party characters for a set amount of real-time depending on the expedition so they wont be available for that time period.