Genshin Impact – How to Get Birthday Rewards

Genshin Impact is the hottest free-to-play RPG that’s out right now on PC, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices. It is also the latest entry from developer Mihoyo who’s mostly known for its gacha fighting game series Honkai Impact. In Genshin Impact, players will receive multiple free items as rewards for just playing through the game. An example of such are Birthday Rewards. As the name suggests, these are some items given to the player on their birthday, and while they aren’t anything special, they are useful enough to attain regardless.

How to Get Birthday Rewards

To receive your birthday rewards, all you have to do set your birth date by going to your social menu where you update the protagonist’s nickname and signature. You’ll then see the option to input your birthday on the same menu. While this option is obviously meant for your real birthday, you can still input any day of your choice to receive the rewards, like the next day. When that day comes around, you will then receive a package of 5 food items, a birthday cake that gives you resin, and a birthday message.

While the items you receive aren’t much, they’re at least worth it enough to input something as your birthday. After all, who doesn’t love free stuff?