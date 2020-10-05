Genshin Impact – How to Get Masterless Starglitter

Genshin Impact is the hottest free-to-play RPG that’s out right now on PC, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices. It is also the latest entry from developer Mihoyo who’s mostly known for its gacha fighting game series Honkai Impact. While Genshin Impact is an amazing free-to-play game, it is still a gacha game (or games as a service type game). Its currency Masterless Starglitter, is a currency you’ll need to acquire heroes and adequately progress through the game. This simple guide will tell you how to acquire and use the currency.

How to Get Masterless Starglitter

In Genshin impact, Starglitter can be used to purchase specific weapons and characters. 50 Starglitter gets you a character and 35, a weapon. Players can also use Starglitter to purchase materials in the shop, but these can easily be acquired from dungeons. Additionally, seven Starglitter gets you Fates, which allows you to get more wishes in the game.

To get Masterless Starglitter in Genshin Impact, you’ll be using the gacha wish system a lot. Whenever you roll a duplicate weapon or character, you’ll get a bit of Starglitter. For four-star weapons, you’ll get two Starglitter, and for five-star weapons, you’ll get ten Starglitter. The amount of Starglitter you get increases, the more you pull the same character or weapon. Earning Starglitter is quite useful, especially if you want to get ahead in the game faster, so be sure to always try to get as much as you can.