Genshin Impact – How to Level Adventure Rank

Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact is a global level divorced from character level, and it not only dictates what activities are available to you, but the scale of the world around you. Leveling it isn’t as hard as you may think, however, and you’ll largely advance it just by playing the game.

Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact is leveled by looting chests, completing quests, and tackling world events.

Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact is a catch-all level that represents how far you have progressed in game. Completing main, side, and daily quests levels it up the fastest, but diving into Domains (dungeons), looting chests, and clearing lay lines all contribute towards it. Pretty much everything that isn’t straight up murdering enemies (bosses aside) will grant you some form of Adventure Rank experience.

Adventure Rank is important because certain mechanics and systems are locked behind it. The largest of these is your World Rank, which scales up the world to provide tougher challenges and greater rewards. You’ll need to overcome an Ascension Quest to actually up the World Level, but it won’t be available until you reach the required Adventure Rank. Additionally, you can’t tackle certain quests or Domains in Genshin Impact without first reaching a prerequisite Adventure Rank. The Commission and Dispatch system is locked behind rank 14, and coop rank 16.

Furthermore, after completing some of the introductory story quests will allow you to talk with the Adventure Guild representative, who will reward you with items for each rank-up. That, and the Adventure Log will become accessible, which is a sort of checklist of activities and tasks with even more rewards.

To put it simply: don’t neglect your Adventure Rank. Grab quests and finish them ASAP to power level it, but don’t forget to loot the various chests scattered about Genshin Impact either. You’ll find yourself advancing up the ladder in no time if you do, at at Rank 27 you’ll unlock all the current major features in the game. Happy adventuring, traveler.