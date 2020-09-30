Genshin Impact – What is Resin, How to Increase Daily “Stamina”

Genshin Impact is a gacha-style game, and that means it has a daily “stamina” system – Resin – that limits what you can do a day. Thankfully, the game’s open world design makes this limitation less of a pinch point than other gachas, but it’s important to know what it limits, and how to replenish it.

Genshin Impact daily “stamina” (Resin) is used for a handful of activities, and is accumulated over time.

In Genshin Impact there are a few activities limited by the amount of daily “stamina” you have, known as Original Resin in the game. The cap is fixed at 120, and it can be replenished a couple of ways. First, let’s start with what actually consumes Resin.

Ley Line Outcrops: 20 Resin

Abyssal Domains (dungeons): 20 Resin

Hypostasis: 40 Resin

Weekly Bosses: 60 Resin

It should be noted that you can participate in these four activities without Resin, but you’ll need it to claim the rewards. In other words, you can still join up with friends and help them with their tasks should you run out for the day; you’ll simply miss out on the loot at the end. Resin isn’t too hard to restock, however, though it can cost some coin if you are eager to maximize your gains.

First and foremost, your daily “stamina”/Resin is replenished over time, akin to other gachas. The rate is 1 Resin every 8 minutes, so it’s not the most rapid of rates. You will never exceed the 120 cap, so there’s no banking Resin as a catch-up mechanic. You can also top up your Resin with one of two items. Fragile Resin will grant you 60 Original Resin when used, but these items are rare. Additionally, you can use Primogems to grab 60 Resin six times a day, but the price increases each time. The prices are 50, 100, 100, 150, 200, and 200. Primogems are earned liberally in-game, but these are technically the premium currency used to purchase Fates for Wish pulls as well, so if you’re hunting a 5-star character you’ll want to balance your grind with your pulls.

That all said, there’s still plenty to do in Genshin Impact that doesn’t require Resin, so you’re not locked out of the game should you run out. Your endgame grind may slow down a bit, but it’s a wide world full of activities, so why not head out on an adventure?