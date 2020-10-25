Genshin Impact – How to Get to Heart Island

Genshin Impact is the hottest free-to-play RPG that’s out right now on PC, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices. It is also the latest entry from developer Mihoyo, who’s mostly known for its gacha fighting game series Honkai Impact. With such a big map and multiple locations in the game, it’s no surprise there are a lot of hidden areas many players are unaware of. One of such areas is Heart Island, a small secluded island near Mingyun Village. This guide will show you how to get there.

How to Get to Heart Island

To get to Heart Island in Genshin Impact, you’ll first need to have any ice-based character. However, it is advisable to use Kaeya as he is available to everyone and will make the process a bit smoother. Once you’ve selected Kaeya, use his elemental skill ‘Frostgnaw’ near the water to freeze it and create an ice platform to step on. Keep doing this to walk across the ocean until you get to the small island off the Shoal visible on the map.

Once you’ve arrived on the island, you’ll see a luxurious chest that you won’t be able to open unless you invite a friend over. Other than that, there’s also a rare item on the island that you can donate to Statues of the Seven.