Genshin Impact: How to Use Dragonbone Orb

Check out what to do with the Dragonbone Orb in Genshin Impact

January 10th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Genshin-Dragonbone-Orb

In Genshin Impact, players can make use of a wide selection of items as they explore the world, many of which can open new and secret paths, as well as solve many of the puzzles scattered all over the vivid world of Teyvat. With that said, one of the said items is the Dragonbone Orb, given to players as part of the Lotus Eater world quest, one of the new quests available in the game’s new region of Enkanomiya. Now to help you get the game’s new hidden exploration objective, here’s what you can do with the Dragonbone Orb on Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight”.

What to do With the Dragonbone Orb in Genshin Impact

After getting the item in Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight”, which can be made, as we said above, by completing the Lotus Eater world quest, players cannot use the Orb in any way. With that said, you can either keep or sell the item to either Marjorie, in Mondstadt, Linglang, on Liyue Harbor, or Mikoshi Genichirou, in Inazuma City. Each vendor will give you 80.000 Mora plus five regional specialties for the Orb. Selling the item will also reward you with the Selling the Dragonbone Orb achievement.

How to Sell the Orb in Genshin Impact

You can sell the Orb by talking to any of the already mentioned NPC’s while in possession of it, as a new line o dialogue will play out if prompted, allowing you to sell the item. You can check out below what each store will offer in exchange for the legendary Dragonbone Orb:

  • With Wind Comes Glory (Mondstadt) – 80.000 Mora + Moon Pie x5
  • Xigu Antiques (Liyue) – 80.000 Mora + Bountiful Year x5
  • Netsuke no Gen Crafts (Inazuma) – 80.000 Mora + Sashimi Platter x5

Is important to point out that Netsuke no Gen Crafts will only become available after you raise your Sacred Sakura’s Favor all the way to level 50.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

