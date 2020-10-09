Genshin Impact – Is It Coming To PS5?

Genshin Impact has been a phenomenon that came out of absolutely nowhere it feels like. The game is an action RPG that was from a Chinese developer that very few people had heard of, but now Genshin Impact is one of the biggest games out there, at least for the time being. It has released on a few different platforms so far, but the onset of next generation consoles no doubt has people wondering where the game will be coming to the PlayStation 5 as well.

Is It Coming To PS5?

The recent release of Genshin Impact is especially interesting for how it has gacha elements that typically would be more suited for a straight up mobile game, but that only is a part of the game to where it feels like a full scale RPG separately in a lot of ways.

With the release of Genshin Impact recently, it came to PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile. For mobile, this includes both iOS and Android as well. The PC and mobile versions feature cross-save for progression, but sadly the PS4 version does not support this, at least at this time.

A Nintendo Switch version has already been announced for the game, which obviously has had people wondering if it might expand even further to Xbox or especially the PS5. Developer MiHoYo looks at the game as a live service game, so they will keep updating the game while it’s also coming to oher platforms.

In an interview with IGN Japan, MiHoYo was quoted as saying “We already have plans in regards to Genshin Impact on next-gen consoles, and we will update everyone accordingly at a future date.” They go on to say that they do not have any plans to bring the game to Xbox, so the mention of next-gen consoles essentially is narrowed down to the PS5. There is no set timeline for this, but it’s good to see that they already have it in mind this early with the consoles coming next month.