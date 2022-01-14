Genshin Impact Lost Book Locations: Where to Collect the 5 Lost Books

Among the many world quests featured in Genshin Impact‘s new Enkanomiya region, the Collections Of Dragons And Snakes world quest is one of the most tricky, as players need to find 5 lost books scattered throughout Teyvat. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find all the books needed to complete the Enkanomiya world quest, ”Collections Of Dragons And Snakes”.

Where to Collect the 5 Lost Books in Genshin Impact

As we said above, the books are located all the way through Teyvat. You can check out the location of each lost book, as well as a more in-depth guide on how to trigger the quests and solve the puzzles needed to get each book below.

Before Sun and Moon : Complete the Antigonus world quest.

: Complete the Antigonus world quest. The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku : Buy the book from the Yae Publishing House from 1,500 Mora.

: Buy the book from the Yae Publishing House from 1,500 Mora. In the Light, Beneath the Shadow : Solve the puzzle and unlock the chest on The Serpent’s Heart altar.

: Solve the puzzle and unlock the chest on The Serpent’s Heart altar. Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku : Complete the Date’s Challenge world quest.

: Complete the Date’s Challenge world quest. Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records: Complete the Tricolor File world quest.

Before Sun and Moon & The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku

After triggering the ”Collections Of Dragons And Snakes”, which can be done by going to the library and talking to Ema, you can get the first book, Before Sun and Moon, by completing the Antigonus world quest. You can trigger the quest by going to the northwest part of the Dainichi Mikoshi area and talking to the two NPCs near a cliff. Differently from all the other lost books, which can all be found in Enkanomiya, the second book, The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku, can be brought from the Yae Publishing House, in Inazuma City. The book is fairly cheap and can be brought for 1.500 Mora.

In the Light, Beneath the Shadow

Now things will get a bit tricky, as the In the Light, Beneath the Shadow book can only be acquired after you complete a secret puzzle. To reach the puzzle, you need to go to the Dainichi Mikoshi area. Once there, head to the location marked on the image below, where you will find a Ruin Guard, as well as a few exploding barrels. Hit the barrels to open a way into the ruins. Once inside, hit the mechanism and then switch to Whitenight. Once the switch happens, go back to the room and hit the other mechanism to open your way to the chess. After opening the chess, switch to Evernight and go back to the treasure room, where you will be able to interact with an Altar Pattern. Take a picture of the pattern and head to The Altar at The Serpent’s Heart. Once there, you just need to interact with the doors in the order shown on the wall to get a treasure chest featuring the In the Light, Beneath the Shadow secret book.

Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku & Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records

You can get the Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku secret book by completing the Date’s Challenge world quest. You can trigger the quest by entering the sealed room located at the center of the main labyrinth of Evernight Temple. Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records, the final book, can be acquired by going to the Vishap Research Lab, which you can do by going through a portal located in the northmost part of the Dainichi Mikoshi area. Once you arrive at the island, just go forward and face the enemies to get it.

How to Complete the 5 Lost Books World Quest in Genshin Impact

After completing the world quest and finding all the 5 lost books in Genshin Impact, just go back to the library and talk to Ema again. After doing that, just put the books back on their shelves and head to the specified point to complete the quest. After completing the quest, players will receive the “If Tokoyo Ookami Knew of This…” achievement as well as 20 Primogems and 25.000 Mora.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 14th, 2022