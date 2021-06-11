Genshin Impact Murals – All Mural Locations for The Other Side of the Isle and Sea

In the new Genshin Impact side quest The Other Side of the Isle and Sea will send travelers all across the newly added archipelagos in search of murals. Travelers that have completed the first stage of Act 2 in the Midsummer Island Adventure event quest will get the quest as soon as they find their first mural in the Golden Apple Archipelagos.

All Mural Locations for The Other Side of the Isle and Sea side quest in Genshin Impact

These murals are scattered all over the islands, but we’ve gone ahead and found them all for you. This guide is a work-in-progress, so for now I have two maps with icons to indicate where on the Golden Apple Archipelagos these The Other Side of the Isle and Sea murals are in Genshin Impact. I will be adding a screenshot of each mural to help those of you who need a little more guidance, so be sure to bookmark this page if that’s what you’re looking for.

When you find a mural Paimon will instruct you to take a screenshot of it, so use the normal camera in the main menu to do so. Once you’ve found all of the murals you’ll be directed to the Knights of Favonius library in Mondstadt. Head there and speak with Sayid and learn what happened to the lost travelers.

The Northern Half of the Golden Apple Archipelagos (Twinning and Broken Isle)

All the icons with an exclamation point are murals in the northern half of the isles. A full set of screenshots for each are coming soon.

The Southern Half of the Golden Apple Archipelagos (Minacious and Pudding Isles)

All the icons with an exclamation point are murals in the northern half of the isles. A full set of screenshots for each are coming soon.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.