Ghost of Tsushima is a cinematic title and atmospheric title from Sucker Punch games. That said, there’s going to be plenty of story to take in, through dialogue with the characters in the world, through flashback sequences, and through beautiful cutscenes in the game. Some of these cutscene can be a little bit long and if you just want to get to action parts of the game, we’ve got some bad news for you.

There is currently no option to skip

There is no way to currently skip cutscenes in Ghost of Tsushima. Unlike many games that give you the option to skip through them if you want, Ghost of Tsushima makes you watch them at least once as you make your way through the story. You’ll find that whatever button you press will do nothing to advance a cutscene. Pressing the Options Button doesn’t do anything either, so it looks like you’re outta luck.

Unless Sucker Punch implements a patch for the game which enables cutscene skipping in Ghost of Tsushima then it looks like you’re just going to have to admire that beautiful artwork and atmospheric world in all of its glory.