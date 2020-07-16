Ghost of Tsushima has some impressive localization options, but for those looking for the pure experience there is a Japanese voice over option. While it’s not the default option for most, this can be changed at the start of the game or at any time after.

How to change language Ghost of Tsushima

To change the voice dialogue language in Ghost of Tsushima you need to head into the Options menu. From here head to the Audio Tab and then the second option down is Audio Language. Select the language that you want and then you will need to reload your game.

The only thing to look out for here is that you will lose any unsaved progress by changing during the game. Other than that you can enjoy the game with full Japanese voice over, but there are other options as well. In the Audio menu you’ll find voice over options for English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish as well as Japanese.

If you switch to a language that isn’t your own you might want to put on the your native text language and subtitles. Both of these options can be found directly below the Audio Language option in the Audio menu.