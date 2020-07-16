Ghost of Tsushima has a unique mechanic when it comes to changing the weather. The game’s hero, Jin Sakai carries a flute which can be used to play songs that change the weather. There are four songs in all, with one give to you by default. This guide will explain how to change the weather and unlock the songs for your flute in Ghost of Tsushima.

Weather Types in Ghost of Tsushima

The Sun’s Warm Embrace – Sunny

Lament of the Storm – Stormy

Shadow in the Fog – Foggy

A Chorus of Raindrops – Rainy

All of these options can be found in the Accessories tab in the Gear Menu option.

You can play different flute melodies in Ghost of Tsushima by swiping left on the touch pad.

Where to Get Singing Crickets

To unlock new songs for the flute you need to find Singing Crickets. These can be found in cemeteries, but if you’re having trouble tracking them down you can always use the Traveler’s Attire and the guiding wind upgrades for special items.