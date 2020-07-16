In Ghost of Tsushima the Mongols have invaded your homeland and you’ll need to take it back, piece by piece. This means that you’ll encounter many different Mongol outposts across the regions of Tsushima. In this guide we’ll explain how to find the Mongol outpots, what you do when you get there is up to you.

Head to the red spots on the map

To start, you can find any already identified Mongol outposts on the world map by looking for the red icons. Anything in red is a Mongol held territory and can be liberated if you go into the area and complete the objectives and kill all the Mongols. To open the world map press the options button and the use the L1 or R1 buttons to tab to the map.

Search previously unexplored areas

Not everything will be on the map. There is a fog of war element to the display, which requires that you’ve been to areas on the map to uncover points of interest. Simply take your horse and ride into these areas to uncover new Mongol held territories.

Head towards the smoke and fire

When you’re riding around on your horse if you see smoke or fire, it likely means that the Mongols are there. The barbarians have torched and siezed different areas of the map and these can easily be seen off in the distance.