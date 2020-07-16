Ghost of Tsushima uses a unique waypoint system that is different than most games. While you can still open up a map and then plot down a point to go to, the way that you follow your objective and waypoint is much different. In this guide we’ll explain what you need to look for in the world to find your objective and use a waypoint in Ghost of Tsushima.

How to follow waypoint in Ghost of Tsushima

The first thing you need to know about how Ghost of Tsushima works is that the game will never show you a direct path to your marked objectives unless you are really close to it. For waypoints and objectives that are further away you are going to need to use a feature called “Guiding Wind”. This is effectively your waypoint and path to your objective.

How Guiding Wind works is that you’ll see an onscreen visual representation of a wind current. Follow the wind currents in the direction that they are flowing to get to your objective. You can also use the distance away from your target to make sure you are going in the right direction. If at any time you want to see the direction of the guiding wind you can swipe on the controller’s touchpad in the center.