Ghost of Tsushima – How to Get Gosaku Armor – Key Locations

The Gosaku Armor in Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best armor sets in the entire game, transforming Jin into a walking tank that can demolish waves of enemies without breaking a sweat. The Gosaku Armor not only provides a giant buff to health, but it also massively increases stagger damage, allowing you to break enemy guards with ease. On top of that, killing a staggered enemy while wearing the Gosaku Armor will restore a small amount of health. It won’t fully heal you, it will keep your health topped off and save you a lot of resolve in the process.

How to Get Gosaku Armor in Ghost of Tsushima

Like most of Ghost of Tsushima’s best armor sets, the Gosaku Armor is tied to a Mythic Tale. Mythic Tales are lengthy side quests that tell stories about Tsushima’s legends, and The Unbreakable Gosaku Mythic Tale can be started after reaching Act 2 in Ghost of Tsushima. After completing the quest titled “A New Horizon” and starting Act 2, head to Akashima Village to start The Unbreakable Gosaku Mythic Tale. This quest involves a lot of running around and a whole lot of combat, but it shouldn’t prove too difficult as long as you have the proper equipment and abilities.

The first step of this quest is also the longest. You’ll need to find six Gosaku keys scattered throughout Tsushima, scattered amongst farmsteads that have been overtaken by the Mongols. There are six farmsteads to liberate in total, and they’re thankfully marked on your map with easily identifiable red icons.

Gosaku Key Locations

The six Gosaku keys can be obtained by liberated the following farmsteads.

Iijima Farmstead , Umigi Prefecture, Toyotama Region

, Umigi Prefecture, Toyotama Region Koshimizu Farmstead , Kushi Prefecture, Toyotama Region

, Kushi Prefecture, Toyotama Region Yagata Farmstead , Kashine Prefecture, Izuhara Region

, Kashine Prefecture, Izuhara Region Kuta Village , Ariake Prefecture, Izuhara Region

, Ariake Prefecture, Izuhara Region Ohama Fishing Village , Tsutsu Prefecture, Izuhara Region

, Tsutsu Prefecture, Izuhara Region Aoi Village, Tsutsu Prefecture, Izuhara Region

To obtain the Gosaku keys, clear the farmsteads of Mongols and rescue the hostages. As long as the hostages survive, you’ll be rewarded with a Gosaku key after freeing the last hostage and liberating the farmstead.

Finding the Gosaku Armor

Unlike most other Mythic Tales, The Unbreakable Gosaku will lead you right where you need to go with objective markers. There’s practically no searching involved. Just use the guiding wind and ride to your next objective. Along the way, a large group of Mongols will ambush you. Take them out and you’ll find a stone gate nearby. This gate is locked, but you can open it with the six Gosaku keys you’ve collected. Open the gate and climb to the top of the hill, climbing the rocks and using your grappling hook to reach the top. Open the box at the mountain’s peak to receive Gosaku’s Armor.

Gosaku’s Armor is incredibly sturdy, greatly increasing your health and allowing you to stagger enemies much more easily. If you kill a staggered enemy while wearing Gosaku’s Armor, you’ll also receive a small bit of health, which can save you a lot of resolve in the long run and have significant positive effects on your survivability. Ghost of Tsushima’s swordfights can get pretty tough, but Gosaku’s Armor provides a layer of protection that can make combat a bit easier.