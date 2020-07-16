The underwear outfit (Fundoshi) is one of the unlockable outfits in Ghost of Tsushima that can be earned by completing a very specific segment of the game. This armor looks kind of odd, considering that it isn’t armor at all, but it does have a nice bonus in that it allows you to be quiet by being able to sprint silently. Here’s how to unlock the Fundoshi (Underwear Outfit) in Ghost of Tsushima.

Visit all 18 Hot Springs to Unlock Fundoshi

There are 18 hot springs locations strewn across the map. As you visit each hotspring you will increase your maximum health, but if you visit every single one you’ll unlock this unique outfit.

The easiest way to do the hotsprings is to use the Exploration Technique that uses the Guiding Wind to show you the way to certain objectives. In the Exploration Tab you’ll find one of these items that will show you the way to all the hotsprings.

Once you reach the end of this milestone you will get the Fundoshi outfit.