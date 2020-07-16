In Ghost of Tsushima there is a healing system which you manually control. However, the amount of times you can heal is tied to a meter called Resolve. Using resolve you can heal as often as you’d like, plus there are some other ways to heal in Ghost of Tsushima which we’ll go over in this guide.

How to Heal in Ghost of Tsushima

The most simple and basic answer here is press down on the d-pad. This will heal you IF you have resolve available to tap into. You actually need to fill a resolve meter to actually use a heal though. Otherwise pressing the d-pad won’t do anything to heal you.

What is Resolve

Resolve is the meter in the bottom left hand corner of the screen. These circles will fill in as you fight with enemies, making successful attacks. So throughout any given battle your resolve will fluctuate up and down. If you find yourself low on resolve and low on health you’ll need to be careful blocking, parrying, and dodging your enemy’s attacks.

Once you’ve recovered some resolve you’ll then be able to use the d-pad to heal.

There are some other ways to restore health and get more of it. There are different upgrades that you can perform like an upgrade to your parrying that will return health as you successfully parry enemy attacks. You can also raise your maximum health by visiting the hot springs locations.