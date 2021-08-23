The Iki Island expansion in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut prevents you from leaving the island until you reach a certain point in the story. For narrative reasons, Jin is stuck on Iki Island throughout most of the DLC, but you will eventually be able to return to the main island of Tsushima at some point. Thankfully, you aren’t trapped on the new island for very long, and it’s quite easy to get back to the main game once you’re ready. Here’s how to leave Iki Island in Ghost of Tsushima.

How to Leave Iki Island in Ghost of Tsushima

Once you start the Iki Island expansion, you cannot leave until you complete all of the main story missions on the island. The DLC begins with a quest called “Journey into the Past,” and you will reach a very clear point of no return before you complete this quest. Fortunately, the Iki Island questline only lasts for a few hours if you focus on the main story missions.

While the Iki Island expansion main story is only a few hours long, the island is packed with optional side content that will keep you busy for much longer. After you finish the main story, you can return to Iki later and finish up any Mythic Tales, side quests, and collectibles you missed.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut has a lot to offer new and returning players alike, and it’s a great reason to jump back into Sucker Punch’s beautifully crafted world. We loved Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, awarding it a score of 4.5/5 stars in our review. We praised Iki Island in particular, saying “While the Director’s Cut improvements are appreciated, the Iki Island expansion is the real star of this rerelease. Iki Island distills all the best parts of Ghost of Tsushima into one focused experience, and it provides an incredibly compelling reason to return to the game. ”

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now on PS4 and PS5.