In Ghost of Tsushima you can initiate a standoff with Mongol fights in most cases before you begin a battle. This will give you both a cinematic start to the combat AND a little headstart on the killing if you’ve do it correctly. In this guide we’ll explain exactly what you need to do to win a standoff in Ghost of Tsushima.

How to Win a Standoff in Ghost of Tsushima

Once you’ve selected to begin the standoff you will want to hold the Triangle button. You will continue to hold the triangle button until your opponent makes a move towards you. Make sure that they are coming at you (not just faking) and then press the triangle button again to quickly kill your opponent. If you have the upgrades unlocked you can kill up to four enemies in Standoff mode before the battle begins. Simply use the method above, but after the first kill you will be able to press the triangle button again, and again to kill more enemies.

The standoff mode can be initiated by approaching enemies BEFORE you’ve started fighting with the Mongols over a specific territory or have fully engaged any hostile group. You’ll see a prompt at the bottom of the screen to begin the stand-off and hitting that prompt will begin the exercise of holding Triangle to begin the Standoff.

The only things you really need to look out for in this mini-game is the fake hesitation attack. Sometimes an enemy will fake towards you in a Standoff which could make you press the triangle button too early. If this happens, you will need to be ready to fight. It’s also important to keep in mind when you have earned the power-up for more kills in Standoff as more players will attack you after the first kill. If you happen to miss that button prompt you’ll be thrust into a fight as well.

How to Upgrade Standoff Streak

You can earn the upgrades for Standoff by getting and spending upgrade points on your character in the “Techniques” portion of the menu. Under Evolving Tactics you will find that the bottom row of power-ups includes the Standoff, Standoff Streak, and Improved Standoff streak abilities. To fully max out this ability you’ll need special equipment.