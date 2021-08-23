Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Mission List: How Many Quests Are in the Iki Island Expansion?

How many missions are in the Iki Island expansion for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut? The DLC was promised to last as long as an Act from the main game, and while it doesn’t last quite as long as that, there’s still plenty of content for players to discover on the island. The main story in particular is fairly short, but there’s no shortage of Mythic Tales, collectibles, and Mongol camps for players to clear. Here’s how many missions are in the Iki Island expansion for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Some of these quest names contain spoilers.

Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Mission List

There are nine main story missions on Iki Island. Each of them is listed below:

Journey into the Past

A Lost Friend

The Eagle’s Cry

A Raider’s Return

Jin from Yarikawa

The Lightning in the Storm

Massacre at Kidafure Village

The Blessing of Death

Epilogue: Last Words.

While there are technically nine quests in total, two of them are quite short. Journey into the Past takes place on Tsushima and serves as the intro to the DLC, so it hardly counts as an Iki Island quest. Also, the Epilogue doesn’t last very long either.

Still, the main content on Iki Island is great. We loved Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut largely due to Iki Island, and we awarded the game a score of 4.5/5 stars in our review. We said “Iki Island distills all the best parts of Ghost of Tsushima into one focused experience, and it provides an incredibly compelling reason to return to the game.” If you haven’t tried out Ghost of Tsushima yet, the Director’s Cut provides a strong reason for new and returning players alike to jump into the game.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now on PS4 and PS5.