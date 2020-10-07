Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – All Classes

Ghost of Tsushima is a phenomenal game — it’s true, our review says so — and it’s about to get even better. Multiplayer is coming to the samurai game in the form of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is comprised of 2-player story missions, 4-player survival missions, and a 4-player raid. Players will need to work together, utilizing the specific strengths of their chosen class, to overcome the opposition.

The first class unlock is free, but the remainder must be unlocked through leveling. Use the class details below to make an informed decision when you begin.

All Classes in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

Samurai

The classic Samurai heads up the class selections. Here, the Samurai takes on a tank role, regenerating health with their kills. These warriors will remain on the frontlines, in the heat of the action. The flurry strike ability will ensure that any combatants gathering around the Samurai will be swiftly cut down.

Class Ability: Spirit Pull

Ultimate Ability: Hachiman’s Fury

Sword: Katana

Ranged Weapon: Half Bow

Quickfire Gear 1: Dirt Throw

Quickfire Gear 2: Healing Gourd

Hunter

Take out enemies before they even see you with the Hunter. This old-fashioned sniper can devastate enemies from afar, raining death upon them. When the situation escalates, the Hunter can take advantage of a multi-arrow shot or thunderous explosive arrows.

Class Ability: Staggering Arrow

Ultimate Ability: Eye of Uchitsune

Sword: Katana

Ranged Weapon: Longbow

Quickfire Gear 1: Dirt Throw

Quickfire Gear 2: Healing Gourd

Ronin

The Ronin is likely to appeal to support mains out there. Thanks to a group resurrection ultimate, the Ronin can keep they party going in times have extreme opposition. And let’s not forget that this class can summon a Spirit Dog, which players can pet.

Class Ability: Spirit Animal

Ultimate Ability: Breath of Izanami

Sword: Katana

Ranged Weapon: Half Bow

Quickfire Gear 1: Kunai

Quickfire Gear 2: Smoke Bomb

Assassin

The Assassin is your single target damage dealer. Striking from the shadows and enveloping themselves in darkness, these deadly killers will make quick work of unaware enemies. They can even teleport across the environment to close the distance on their target with ease. Plus, they easily have the coolest masks.

Class Ability: Group Vanish

Ultimate Ability: Shadow Strike

Sword: Katana

Ranged Weapon: Half Bow

Quickfire Gear 1: Kunai

Quickfire Gear 2: Caltrops