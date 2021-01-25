Ghost of Tsushima released last July after a short delay to mostly excellent reviews, which helped it to get many Game of the Year nominations across the industry. Unlike many other games this past year, Ghost of Tsushima managed to launch without many issues, though this is definitely helped by being a single player game. Sucker Punch Productions wasn’t done with the game at that point though, as they added in a special multiplayer mode completely for free back in the fall. Multiplayer content always needs updates here and there and the latest update for Ghost of Tsushima is related to that.

Ghost of Tsushima Update 1.19 Patch Notes

The multiplayer mode added last fall was known as Ghost of Tsushima Legends, which is a co-op multiplayer mode that can be enjoyed online. The release of Legends was pretty smooth, but there are always hiccups when it comes to online play. This is why Sucker Punch Productions put out update 1.19.

Evidently, there have been some issues related to the crashing of the game in Legends, specifically within Survival Missions, which they mention in the very short patch notes that they provided via the Sucker Punch Productions Twitter.

“Patch 1.19 for #GhostOfTsushima is now live. This patch resolves an issue causing recent crashes in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Survival missions, as well as various bug fixes.”

There obviously isn’t anything big in this patch, but it’s still very helpful for those that were having crashing issues. The various bug fixes could be anything too, so hopefully that means any other problems that people were having in the game may be fixed.

This patch should be available now for you whether you are playing on a PS4 or PS5, though the version on PS5 will just be a backwards compatible version of the game. Just make sure you have auto-updates on or try to load the game and it should prompt you to update.