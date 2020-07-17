Ghost of Tsushima – Which Horse is the Best to Choose?

Early in Ghost of Tsushima, you’ll be able to choose between three horses, and the one you select will be your trusty steed throughout the entire game. Which horse should you choose? You’re presented with a black horse, a white horse, and a dapple horse, and these are the only horses you’ll be able to get in Ghost of Tsushima. Thankfully, the horse decision isn’t that big of a deal and it’s mostly up to personal preference. Don’t spend too long fretting over which horse to take with you. There are no long term consequences or benefits either way.

What Horse Should You Choose in Ghost of Tsushima?

The horses in Ghost of Tsushima are identical. They have no differences between them except for their color. You should just choose whichever horse you think looks the best. After choosing your horse, you’ll be given another choice for its name. Just like the first decision, there are no consequences depending on the name you choose for your horse. Unlike Red Dead Redemption 2, you cannot name your horse whatever you like. You can only choose from Nobu (Trust), Sora (Sky), and Kage (Shadow).

Rather than using generic voice lines for the horse, Jin will actually refer to the horse using the name you choose, so be sure to pick one you really like. Also, your equestrian companion cannot be killed and cannot be lost at any point in Ghost of Tsushima. Simply whistle for your mount by pressing left on the D-Pad and your horse will come to your location.