Ghostwire Tokyo Update 1.003 Adds Children’s Day Content and Improves Performance

Update 1.003.000 has arrived for Ghostwire Tokyo, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out for both the PC and PlayStation 5 versions of Ghostwire Tokyo, and it even has a few exclusive fixes for each version. The primary focus of this update is improving the game’s performance, but it also adds new Children’s Day cosmetics and emotes to commemorate the Japanese holiday. Here’s everything new with Ghostwire Tokyo update 1.003.000.

Ghostwire Tokyo Update 1.003.000 Patch Notes

This week, Japan celebrates Golden Week, one of its most popular holiday seasons. We’re also celebrating as the team at Tango Gameworks has launched an all-new update for Ghostwire: Tokyo!

This update features new gameplay and quality of life improvements; numerous bug fixes; and even a festive new cosmetic item and emotes to use in Photo Mode! Read on for the full details.

Update Highlights

Performance Improvements: This update addresses some performance issues for PS5 and PC.

Silence, Tengu: There’ve been some noise complaints about the Tengu, so Ed has developed some noise-cancelling headphones for Akito and KK. (Tengu volume can now be adjusted.)

Children’s Day Cosmetic and Emotes: Two new emotes and a new headwear piece inspired by Golden Week.

Children’s Day

Held annually on May 5 in Japan, Children’s Day is one of four national holidays observed during Golden Week, to celebrate the health and happiness of children—typically by decorating with fish-shaped kites and wearing paper samurai helmets! Now you can get in on the festivities in Ghostwire: Tokyo:

Koinobori Emote – Akito displays koi-shaped streamers

“They Grow Up So Fast” Emote – Akito proudly dons a folded paper “Kabuto” samurai helmet

Paper Kabuto – Wear the origami samurai helmet from the emote

Changes and Improvements

Added “Yokai Volume” slider, allowing players to adjust the screeching of the Tengu

Added “Mouse Smoothing” option (Allows players to enable/disable mouse smoothing)

Fast travel is now available earlier in the game

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

Improved overall performance

Overhauled starting values for player camera options

Adjusted gamepad analog stick deadzone, and added options to adjust deadzone

Fixed collision issues in some environments

Spirit Perception Prayer Beads will no longer guide you towards spirits you have already absorbed

Fixed text for some menu items in French and German

PC Fixes

Improved mouse/keyboard input when weaving

Added “Movie Display Mode” option If you are experiencing sound desync issues in cutscenes, setting “Movie Display Mode” to “Performance” will correct the issue

Fixed progression issue with certain cutscenes

Added a warning display when using too much VRAM

Fixed issue with windowed mode on the title screen

Fixed 5K resolution issue on the title screen

Fixed Sharpness option when using FSR 1.0

Fixed issue when selecting difficulty

We liked Ghostwire Tokyo, awarding it a score of 4/5 stars in our review. We praised the game’s striking art style and immersive atmosphere, saying “Ghostwire: Tokyo succeeds at being a very refreshing, very exciting take on the first-person action-adventure genre by introducing a fantastic imagining of haunted Tokyo and incorporating engaging action with magic instead of the all-too-familiar current trends of bullets and bazookas. While it still has room to grow, Ghostwire: Tokyo is truly a one-of-a-kind experience thanks to its breathtaking atmosphere, gorgeous open world, impressive stories, and exhilarating combat.”

Ghostwire Tokyo is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.