Since the game’s release in 2018, God of War has proven to be one of the best titles of the PS4/Xbox One era, as the game managed to revitalize one of the most beloved franchises in gaming, all while adding even more depth to its protagonist and setting. With that said, during their journey throughout the realms, Kratos and Atreus will come face to face with many puzzles, with one of the most tricky being the Seasons Puzzle, featured as part of The Magic Chisel questline. But how can you solve the Seasons Puzzle in God of War?

God of War: How to Solve the Seasons Puzzle

In order to solve the Seasons Puzzle in God of War, you just need to use the Leviathan Axe to interact with the devices located below each symbol in a way that they represent, when read from left to right, Spring, Summer, Autumn, and then Winter. In the puzzle, Spring is represented by a Leaf Symbol, while Summer, Autumn, and Winter are represented by a Sun, a Flower, and a Snowflake respectivelly. Once you rearrange the symbols, just press Square to complete the puzzle and continue through the quest.

To recap, here’s how to solve the Seasons Puzzle and unlock the next step into The Magic Chisel questline in God of War:

Enter the Puzzle room.

Use the Leviathan Axe to interact with each panel. Can be done by throwing the axe into the devices located below each carving.

Rearrange the panels in a way that they represent, in that order, Spring, Summer, Autumn, and then Winter (Left, Sun, Flower, Snowflake).

Press square to interact with Atreus and solve the puzzle.

You can currently play God of War on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, via Stream. The game’s highly anticipated sequel, God of War Ragnarok, is set to be released on November 9, 2022, for both PS4 and PS5.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022