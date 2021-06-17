Going Medieval Update Patch Notes 0.5.29.3

Update 0.5.29.3 has arrived for Going Medieval, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Going Medieval has had a strong first couple of weeks with its early access receiving more than 175,000 downloads in just a couple of days. This early access has been an enjoyable first taste of the game, but of course, has much room for improvement. Luckily, some quality-of-life issues were addressed and crash-causing bugs patched out late last night by Foxy Voxel, putting the game in a better position to continue delighting its fans and acquiring momentum.

Without further ado, here are all the fixes for this version 0.5.29.3 of Going Medieval!

Going Medieval Update 0.5.29.3 Patch Notes

Fixes

Fixed crash caused by quitting to the main menu if the settler’s health starts depleting

Fixed crash caused by quitting to the main menu while the warning messages are appearing

Fixed crash that occurred when one of the production buildings would get destroyed and the player quickly tried to quit the game. Alternatively, the same thing would happen if the player managed to select that building somehow, once it was destroyed

Fixed bug that made doors appear “Open” regardless of the state that the player chooses. It should happen way less or not at all

Fixed bug that prevented roof from being destroyed if that roof was supported by the ground

Fixed issue that prevented room detection from working as intended in some cases – when a player would build one room above the other and try to patch a 1×1 hole in one room’s ceiling (the other’s floor), the room would not be divided into two rooms.

Fixed issue that caused beams to (sometimes) be placed 90 degrees from where they were originally supposed to be

Fixed issue that caused the Research panel to not react to the mouse scroll wheel

Animals spawn rate received additional rebalance

Minor pathfinding optimization have been implemented

Fixed issue with not being able to click on the menu and game freezing

Moving Forward

With every update, Going Medieval gets a little bit smoother. The game is a good balance of cozy and stressful with some promising stuff on the horizon. Foxy Voxel’s road map for the game shows that the team has some interesting environmental, economic, and strategy components coming up, all of which look like they will be perfect ways to fill out the game’s currently barebones mid to late game and add some personality to the game throughout. In particular, players are really looking forward to the addition of the Settler Social Interactions, the zany mainstay of similar its predecessors Rimworld and Dwarf Fortress.

Going Medieval is available now in early access for PC, with potential console releases coming in the future.