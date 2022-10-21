Gotham Knights: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Gotham Knights is the latest Batman game in a long, stunning history of amazing games by various studios. However, no studio has ever been so ambitious as to kill off the series lead and let his sidekicks be the heroes. That changes now. In Gotham Knights, players can choose to play as one of four of Batman’s backups to investigate how Gotham’s knight died and ultimately bring back order to Gotham City. With Gotham as crime-ridden as it is, players may have a difficult time trying to understand which difficulty works best for them. That is why in this guide, we will show you which difficulty you should choose in Gotham Knights.

Choosing a Difficulty in Gotham Knights

Thanks to online co-op, players can team up to take down the bad guys all around Gotham City. However, things still won’t be that easy. That is, of course, you make it easy on yourself. If you want a more story-focused experience where you do not have to think much about the combat gameplay systems in Gotham Knights, we recommend you go with either Very Easy or just Easy. They’re not too different from each other, meaning players who choose one or the other will have a much easier time and can focus more on investigating how Batman died and saving Gotham.

For those who want a more structured experience, and one that the developers made for gamers, we would recommend you go with Normal mode. This balances out that story-driven experience with balanced gameplay for you to get the most out of your Gotham Knights game.

Last, if you are already well-versed in third-person combat games like the Arkham series, we recommend you go with Hard mode. This mode will test even the best third-person combat RPG gamers and you will have to use your wits to effectively use your skills and take some time to level up the character of your choice.

Gotham Knights is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2022