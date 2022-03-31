Gran Turismo 7 AFK Credit Farming: Earn 15 Million Credits Per Day Without Playing

After the launch of the critically praised Gran Turismo 7, there have been a few issues that have come across. One, being an update that left the game unplayable for over a day, left fans feeling betrayed by Polyphony, but the biggest controversy was the increase in car prices, making it so you’d have to grind for hours on end to purchase the car of your dream, or fork over real-world money to get that vehicle. Thankfully, however, there is a new method to farm credits to make things much easier on your pocketbook.

How do you go about this, however? Do you have to be in front of the screen for hours at a time, making sure that things are going as smoothly as possible, or is there any other way around this? Follow along with us as we dive into the way to make up to 15 Million Credits Per Day without even being in front of your system!

Gran Turismo 7 – 15 Million Credits Per Day Farming Method

Now, this method does require a little bit of computer work, but you’ll be able to get your hands on a few programs that you’ll need to make this method happen. Inside of the game, however, you will need a specific vehicle and track unlocked to make things work. On the Gran Turismo 7 side of things, you’ll need to have the Tomahawk S VGT unlocked, as well as the track Pan American Championship.

Thanks to Septomor on the PSNProfiles forum, there is a killer way to run this, with only your system and a PC. For all of the details, you can visit his post and see specifics, but we will give download links here, as well. As they state, as well, you will not be banned or punished for using this method, either.

From there, you’ll need to download the program AutoHotKey, which will run scripts to make things work in this AFK method. You’ll also need PlayStation Remote Play on your PC, which will allow the AutoHotKey program to work. The last three items you will need to download are these two scripts, which will work with AutoHotKey to do some button presses for you while you are away.

You’ll want to select the Tomahawk S VGT, and change your control scheme so the Directional Pad works for Steering, X is for Acceleration and the Directional Pad Down is for nitrous. You’ll also want to change your Assist Settings to the following:

Transmission: Automatic

Assist Preset Selection: Custom

Traction Control: 0

ABS: Default

Auto-Drive: Off

Driving Line Assistance: Driving Markers

Brake Indicator: Off

Braking Area: Off

Replace Car After Leaving Track: Off

Active Stability Management (ASM): Off

Countersteering Assitance: Off

Navigate to the Pan American Championship, and launch PS Remote Play. After that, load up AutoHotKey, and run the scripts inside, and you’ll be ready to start farming credits without even needing to be in front of your console.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.