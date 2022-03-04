Gran Turismo 7 Full Track List: Every Track in the Game

Gran Turismo 7 is finally here, and brings a massive stack of race tracks alongside it. The Grandaddy of all racing games, this simulation title brings the series to new heights, and brings along some fan favorites, alongside a plethora of new ones.

Find out if your favorite race track made the cut with this list of all that are currently available in Gran Turismo 7!

Gran Turismo 7 – How Many Tracks Are There?

Gran Turismo 7 currently brings an impressive track list, with many old favorites, and plenty of new tracks as well. Celebrating the series’s rich history with the sport of racing, you’ll be able to race all around the world on lovingly recreated tracks that are almost indistinguishable from real life.

Here is our list of every available track that is currently available in Gran Turismo 7, alongside the region they take place;

-Asia/Oceania

Autopolis International Racing Course

Broad Bean Raceway

Fuji International Speedway

High Speed Ring

Kyoto Driving Park Kyoto Driving Park – Miyabi Kyoto Driving Park – Yamagiwa + Miyabi Kyoto Driving Park – Yamagiwa

Mount Panorama

Suzuka Circuit Suzuka Circuit East

Tokyo Expressway Tokyo Expressway – Central Inner Loop Tokyo Expressway – Central Outer Loop Tokyo Expressway – East Inner Loop Tokyo Expressway – East Outer Loop Tokyo Expressway – South Inner Loop Tokyo Expressway – South Outer Loop

Tsukuba Circuit

-Americas

Autódromo de Interlagos

Blue Moon Bay Speedway

Colorado Springs – Lake

Daytona International Speedway Daytona Superspeedway Daytona Road Course



Fisherman’s Ranch

Northern Isle Speedway

Trial Mountain Circuit

Special Stage Route X

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Willow Springs International Raceway Willow Springs International Raceway: Big Willow



-Europe

Alsace – Village Alsace – Test Course

Autodrome Lago Maggiore Autodrome Lago Maggiore – Full Autodrome Lago Maggiore – Center Autodrome Lago Maggiore – East End



Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Brands Hatch

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Circuit de la Sarthe

Circuit de Sainte-Croix Circuit de Sainte-Croix – A Circuit de Sainte-Croix – B Circuit de Sainte-Croix – C



Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Deep Forest Raceway

Dragon Trail Dragon Trail – Gardens Dragon Trail – Seaside

Goodwood Motor Circuit

Nürburgring Nürburgring 24h

Red Bull Ring

Sardegna Sardegna – Road Track – A Sardegna – Road Track – B Sardegna – Road Track – C Sardegna – Windmills



Did your favorite track make the list? Or are you hoping that it comes along as possible DLC in the future? No matter, you’ll have a Gran-d time exploring the new tracks, and maybe coming across a new favorite in the process! Buckle up and race away with this exciting new entry in the series!

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.