Gran Turismo 7 Full Track List: Every Track in the Game

Gran Turismo 7 is finally here, and brings a massive stack of race tracks alongside it. The Grandaddy of all racing games, this simulation title brings the series to new heights, and brings along some fan favorites, alongside a plethora of new ones.
Find out if your favorite race track made the cut with this list of all that are currently available in Gran Turismo 7!
Gran Turismo 7 – How Many Tracks Are There?
Gran Turismo 7 currently brings an impressive track list, with many old favorites, and plenty of new tracks as well. Celebrating the series’s rich history with the sport of racing, you’ll be able to race all around the world on lovingly recreated tracks that are almost indistinguishable from real life.
Here is our list of every available track that is currently available in Gran Turismo 7, alongside the region they take place;
-Asia/Oceania
- Autopolis International Racing Course
- Broad Bean Raceway
- Fuji International Speedway
- High Speed Ring
- Kyoto Driving Park
- Kyoto Driving Park – Miyabi
- Kyoto Driving Park – Yamagiwa + Miyabi
- Kyoto Driving Park – Yamagiwa
- Mount Panorama
- Suzuka Circuit
- Suzuka Circuit East
- Tokyo Expressway
- Tokyo Expressway – Central Inner Loop
- Tokyo Expressway – Central Outer Loop
- Tokyo Expressway – East Inner Loop
- Tokyo Expressway – East Outer Loop
- Tokyo Expressway – South Inner Loop
- Tokyo Expressway – South Outer Loop
- Tsukuba Circuit
-Americas
- Autódromo de Interlagos
- Blue Moon Bay Speedway
- Colorado Springs – Lake
- Daytona International Speedway
- Daytona Superspeedway
- Daytona Road Course
- Fisherman’s Ranch
- Northern Isle Speedway
- Trial Mountain Circuit
- Special Stage Route X
- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- Willow Springs International Raceway
- Willow Springs International Raceway: Big Willow
-Europe
- Alsace – Village
- Alsace – Test Course
- Autodrome Lago Maggiore
- Autodrome Lago Maggiore – Full
- Autodrome Lago Maggiore – Center
- Autodrome Lago Maggiore – East End
- Autodromo Nazionale Monza
- Brands Hatch
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
- Circuit de la Sarthe
- Circuit de Sainte-Croix
- Circuit de Sainte-Croix – A
- Circuit de Sainte-Croix – B
- Circuit de Sainte-Croix – C
- Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
- Deep Forest Raceway
- Dragon Trail
- Dragon Trail – Gardens
- Dragon Trail – Seaside
- Goodwood Motor Circuit
- Nürburgring
- Nürburgring 24h
- Red Bull Ring
- Sardegna
- Sardegna – Road Track – A
- Sardegna – Road Track – B
- Sardegna – Road Track – C
- Sardegna – Windmills
Did your favorite track make the list? Or are you hoping that it comes along as possible DLC in the future? No matter, you’ll have a Gran-d time exploring the new tracks, and maybe coming across a new favorite in the process! Buckle up and race away with this exciting new entry in the series!
Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.