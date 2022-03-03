Gran Turismo 7: How to Turn off Music

First off, why would anyone want to turn off the music in Gran Turismo 7? The music is amazing and mixes a perfect blend of classical, electronica, and some rock. It makes the game feel so classy and full of personality, but alas, people may think otherwise. Here is how to turn off the music playing in Gran Turismo 7.

How to turn off the music in Gran Turismo 7

To do this, you will need to be on the main menu of the World Map mode. Head on over to the top left of the screen and click that Gran Turismo logo. Go to Options and select Sound Volume. Then, disable or turn the values of the following to 0 or off:

Menu BGM

Play Race BGM – Off

Race BGM

Replay BGM

Other BGM

This will effectively get rid of all the music in-game. Whether you’re doing this to play the game with your own music, avoid DMCA for Youtube and Twitch, or to fully hear the engines of the cars, that’s what you’ll need to do.

There are preset options if you don’t want to manually do all this, but they don’t outright get rid of the music. The presets include having a balance between the music and sound effects like the car engines and tires screeching or focusing more on the BGM or sound effects.

The choice is yours, but if you want to eliminate, say, the race music only in races, you can do that accordingly. More of the copyright music will be when you race. Since the PlayStation 4 and 5 do have compatibility with apps like Spotify, you can easily add your own music, but it won’t transition from menu to menu like the music already in Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.