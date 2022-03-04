Gran Turismo 7: Is the Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Gran Turismo 7, the newest entry in the much-loved simulation racing series, is finally here. After years of waiting, fans can finally get into the race and see why our own Elliot Gatica that Gran Turismo 7 is a return to the series’ glory days.

However, fans of the series may have seen that there was a Deluxe Edition of Gran Turismo 7 available, offering some special bonuses for fans of the series. Do they offer enough to warrant the extra cash, or does this edition crash and burn? Find out here if the Deluxe Edition of Gran Turismo 7 is worth it!

Gran Turismo 7 Deluxe Edition – What Does It Come With

To celebrate 25 years of the series, Gran Turismo 7 has a special edition that comes with a few items that can give you feelings of nostalgia, or help you build up your collection of cars quite a bit faster. According to the PlayStation Website, There are also two different versions of this Deluxe Edition, the Physical Deluxe Edition, and the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The bonuses you score with the Physical Deluxe Edition are;

Includes PS5 Game Disc and Voucher for PS4 Game**

In-Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

and the bonuses that you scare with the Digital Deluxe Edition are;

Dual PS4 + PS5 Entitlement

In-Game Credits – 1,600,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

With these bonuses, especially the extra vehicles that you can receive, the bonuses are well worth it! However, it seems like only the Physical Copy retains the Extra Car Bonuses, whereas the Digital Deluxe Edition seems to have removed the Toyota Castrol TOM’s Supra, Mazda RX-Vision GT3, and Porsche 917K Living Legend, and reduced the number of credits to 1,500,000CR, instead of the 1,600,000CR.

So, if you happen to have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 with a Disc Drive, the Physical Edition seems to be worth the extra money, as they are coming with the code to redeem the bonus vehicles. However, for fans of Digital Titles, it seems now that Pre-Orders have passed, and as such, you’ll lose out on a few items. This makes the Digital Version a little harder of a sell, but for the bonus avatars and Credits you receive, it may be worth it to some.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.