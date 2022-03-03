Gran Turismo 7 Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

A big part of online games is to test out how good you fare against the competition against actual people. Gran Turismo 7 offers online play, though many will be confused as to where it exactly is. With all the different menu options the game has to offer, it seems as if the feature is locked out or something, so what gives? Here, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the online multiplayer mode in Gran Turismo 7 and how to get started.

How to play online multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7

When you first start off in the World Map, you won’t have much unlocked other than the Cafe, your garage, the used car dealership, and the World Circuits. The online mode won’t be accessible until you complete the second Championship, Tokyo Highway Parade.

While this might be a bit of a letdown to those who want to immediately jump on and play online, it is for the better. You have to use your own cars from your own garage to partake in online races. You can’t use rentals or predetermined cars like you could locally.

Even when you do unlock the online race mode, you should probably play a good chunk of the offline modes to earn more cars and get more money. You’ll want to fine-tune and have various vehicles that range from all different classes so you can partake in the different track races. Yes, you can stick to one car that has a lot of sentimental value to it, but there are limitations to which cars can partake in what race.

Similar to the Cafe mode, you may need a car from a certain brand or have a certain drivetrain or even be within a certain Performance Points threshold to be qualified. This is to ensure that no one has an overall better car than the competition. Imagine joining a hot hatch race while you’re in something like a Castrol TOM’s Supra; that won’t be fair competition at all.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.