Gran Turismo 7 TCS Explained: What is Traction Control?

Gran Turismo goes all-in on the realism of driving cars, ranging from sedans, hatchbacks, race cars, rally cars, and so forth. The game nails it to the tee, being a good contender to the recently released Forza Horizon 5. Many people have not been keeping up with the GT franchise since the PS3 days, so the realism may be a shocker to some, including more precise features in vehicles. Here, we’ll explain what TCS is in Gran Turismo 7 and whether or not you should use it or not.

What is TCS in Gran Turismo 7?

TCS stands for Traction Control System. It’s a feature in many vehicles so they can be more adaptable to the environments they’re driving over. You may be seeing this option come up when messing around with the Multi-Function Display (MFD) and not know what it does.

Chances are, if you’re a casual player, your TCS bar will say it’s on level 3, meaning it’s in between. While you can get through the game just fine by never even touching it, it’ll have its uses in the late game, challenging content, and online races.

Traction control (TCS) is essentially the system that helps stabilize your vehicle after acceleration, depending on the condition of the road. You’ll notice this mostly after accelerating after a turn. Your car’s tires will start to spin and you’ll hear skidding noises. You can offset this by manually setting this on the fly.

Lower traction is better when it comes to dry roads. If you’re racing on tracks that are wet, more traction is better. These particular settings will help you with being in more control of your vehicle. You lose significant time when accelerating from a turn and your car is skidding, so making excellent use of your TCS can be a strong determining factor in completing things like the difficult license tests.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.